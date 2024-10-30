Annual Report Ranking 40 Major Food Companies Finds Canadians May Be Right To Distrust Corporate Sustainability Claims

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The 'Canada Animal Welfare Scorecard' by Mercy For Animals highlights progress in cage-free eggs and chicken welfare but warns of persistent gaps in standards and transparency

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 130 cage-free egg policies, over 50 Better Chicken Commitment policies and numerous crate-free pork policies adopted over the past decade, the "Canada Animal Welfare Scorecard ," published Wednesday, Oct. 30, by Mercy For Animals, reveals which companies are leading the charge - and which are falling behind - in animal welfare. In this fourth edition, the report underscores the need for continued public scrutiny and corporate accountability to drive industry-wide change and reduce animal suffering.

The scorecard is the only one of its kind in Canada, ranking 40 major food companies on their commitment to improving welfare for millions of animals.

Serving as a benchmarking report for the private sector, the scorecard is an essential tool for food businesses to learn how they stack up to competitors and which animal welfare issues are most important to consumers while providing the public with the most up-to-date information to hold companies accountable. Since the first edition of the scorecard in 2021, the number of animal welfare policies with transparent reporting has tripled.

The 2024 scorecard shows some companies making encouraging progress in three key areas while others fall behind:



Cage-free:

McDonald's Canada, Boston Pizza and Eggsmart have met their cage-free egg targets ahead of schedule, while Aramark has significantly ramped up their cage-free egg sourcing. Despite these strides, major egg producers Burnbrae Farms and Gray Ridge Eggs continue to lack transparency and commitments regarding cage confinement systems.

Chicken welfare:

Maple Leaf Foods has completed their transition to less cruel slaughter methods, and industry giants Loblaws and Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Tim Hortons and Popeyes, have reported progress on implementing policies aligned with the Better Chicken Commitment. But the industry still relies heavily on birds bred for unnaturally rapid growth who commonly suffer from severe health issues. Mother pig welfare:

Starbucks and Costco Canada have made substantial advances in transitioning to group housing for pregnant pigs, outpacing the industry's own timelines. Yet many companies are still not reporting progress in this area.

The report identifies concerning shortcomings in addressing critical issues:





While 70% have reported some progress on animal welfare,

only 15% of companies evaluated provide comprehensive updates on all three key policies: cage-free eggs, crate-free pork and chicken that meets leading global standards.

Thirty-six percent of grocery retailers and 20% of restaurants have failed to disclose any progress, highlighting a

troubling lack of transparency and commitment . Ongoing cruel practices, such as the use of "Frankenchickens " - birds genetically selected for ultrafast growth, which causes muscle disorders, immobility and other serious health problems - are a major concern. Although the Better Chicken Commitment seeks to address these issues, company implementation plans lack transparency and progress remains slow.

"The fourth edition of the 'Canada Animal Welfare Scorecard' from Mercy For Animals shows that more companies than ever are reporting animal welfare progress but also finds persistent gaps in standards and transparency," said PJ Nyman, corporate engagement manager at Mercy For Animals. "Meat and egg producers trail corporate and consumer demand, and Canada falls further behind our peer countries each year. This underscores the urgent need for accelerated action and greater accountability to improve animal welfare nationwide."

Mercy For Animals urges companies to step up their efforts and provide clear, actionable roadmaps for achieving their animal welfare goals. "As consumers and companies around the world increasingly prioritize animal welfare, the scorecard has become an essential Canadian benchmarking tool, revealing whether companies are living up to their public promises," Nyman continued.

Mercy For Animals is a leading international nonprofit working to end industrial animal agriculture by constructing a just and sustainable food system. Active in Brazil, Canada, India, Mexico and the United States, the organization has conducted over 100 investigations of factory farms and slaughterhouses, influenced over 500 corporate policies and helped pass historic legislation to ban cages for farmed animals. 2024 marks Mercy For Animals' 25th year

of groundbreaking campaigns and programs. Learn more at MercyForAnimals .

The Better Chicken Commitment (BCC) is an industry-leading set of animal welfare standards that addresses some of the worst practices affecting chickens raised for meat. The BCC calls for giving chickens more space, providing environmental enrichment and better litter and lighting conditions that more closely meet their needs, switching to higher-welfare breeds of chickens and replacing live-shackle slaughter with controlled-atmosphere stunning. When food companies adopt the BCC, they demonstrate a desire to prioritize animal welfare in their supply chains and reduce suffering in the food industry. Learn more at Frankenchickens .

