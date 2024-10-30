Positive Impact Of Remote Care As A Servicetm (Rcaastm) In Patients With Stage 2 Hypertension

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SynsorMed program can help 120 million adults with Hypertension lower blood pressure and improve literacy

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Examining the effects of Remote Care as a ServiceTM (RCaaSTM) in patients with Stage 2 Hypertension reveals promising results, including substantial reductions in blood pressure and increased health literacy. These suggest that RCaaS could serve as a valuable approach in managing chronic conditions by fostering engagement and enabling sustained health improvements.

Significant Reduction in Blood Pressure Levels

The data showed that participants with Stage 2 Hypertension experienced a notable drop in systolic blood pressure within the first 30 days of being enrolled in the RCaaS program. The average systolic blood pressure of the participants was reduced from Hypertension Stage 2 to Hypertension Stage1. This early response highlights RCaaS as a potential solution for effective blood pressure management.

Enhanced Health Literacy Among Participants

Quantitative analysis of participant feedback revealed that 52% of respondents reported an increase in health literacy, attributing it to greater awareness of their health status facilitated by the program. Improved health literacy can be essential for empowering individuals to take control of their health, and these findings underscore the program's role in fostering meaningful patient engagement. This suggests that the RCaaS program contributed to enhancing participants' understanding and engagement with their health.

Consistent Maintenance of Improved Vitals

Beyond immediate reductions, the data identified that participants were able to maintain their reduced blood pressure levels within Hypertension Stage 1 throughout the three-month period. This consistency indicates that RCaaS supports sustained behavioral adjustments and health improvements, demonstrating its potential to play a critical role in chronic disease management.

In healthcare, meaningful results matter, and our approach empowers plans and providers to see real, measurable progress," remarked Theo Harvey, CEO of SynsorMed. "Our chronic disease programs, specifically tailored for high-risk, underserved populations, emphasize lowering blood pressure through consistent patient engagement and culturally sensitive care. By connecting with patients on a personal level, we foster a supportive environment that drives adherence and improves outcomes.”

Innovative Care Model

Remote Care as a ServiceTM (RCaaS) represents a modern, patient-centric approach to managing chronic conditions reducing the burden of daily care management for healthcare providers while improving quality outcomes and increasing revenue opportunity. Our proprietary process combines innovative AI-driven technologies with remote clinical expertise, shifting the burden of daily chronic care coordination to our team. Our customers maintain control of patient care while benefiting from increased revenue and a reduction in staff burden without incurring the cost.

About SynsorMed

SynsorMed is an innovative leader in Remote Care as a ServiceTM (RCaaSTM), offering healthcare organizations the ability to outsource chronic disease management with no burden or expense. Our expert clinical teams and AI-driven technology solutions empower providers to enhance patient care, streamline operations, and generate additional revenue. For more information, visit SynsorMed.

