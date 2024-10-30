Plenoptic Camera Market Forecast: Innovations Driving Growth From 2020 To 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Plenoptic Camera Size

Plenoptic Camera Market Expected to Reach $5.87 Billion By 2030

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research, titled,“Plenoptic Camera Market by Product Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021–2030,”. The global plenoptic camera market was valued at $1.08 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $5.87 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2021 to 2030.Download Research Report Sample & TOC:Because there is less need to focus the lens before taking a picture, a plenoptic camera can capture images more quickly than conventional point-and-shoot digital cameras. In the last few years, the number of travelers around the world has increased tremendously which allows the companies who are associated with this industry. High trends towards adventure sports for high focus images are inviting many people which is creating demand for plenoptic cameras. However, high initial investments and unstable demand are some of the factors that hamper the industry.By product type, the plenoptic camera market is fragmented into Standard Plenoptic Cameras, Focused Plenoptic Cameras, and Coded Aperture Camera. The coded aperture camera segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $418.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,709.3 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.By application, the plenoptic camera market is divided into Individual, Enterprise, and Industrial. The industrial segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $493.9 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2,123.8 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. However, the focused plenoptic camera segment is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period.By region, the plenoptic camera market outlook is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America plenoptic camera market share was valued at $388.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $1,709.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.1%. U.S. was the highest revenue contributor with $310.0 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $1,318.5 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.7%.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Competitive Analysis:The Plenoptic Camera industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.Some of the major key players in the global Plenoptic Camera Market include,Apple Inc.Panasonic CorporationRaytrix GmbH, Canon Inc.Samsung ElectronicsRebellion Photonics Inc.OTOY Inc.Sony CorporationPelican Imaging Corp.Lytro, Inc.COVID-19 Impact AnalysisCOVID-19 has caused the overall semiconductor industry to mobilize quickly and make short-term decisions with long-term implications. Semiconductor companies operate in a complex ecosystem, working across the value chain with numerous raw materials, assembly, test, package, and equipment suppliers & partners across the globe.Demand from the IT & telecommunication segment is expected to increase, owing to factors such as a rise in broadband usage, higher demand for cloud services, and video streaming. In addition, in the medium to long term, COVID-19 is expected to further push the need for digital transformation and technologies, such as 5G, IoT, AI, and intelligent edge computing for future optimization.Some of the plenoptic camera manufacturers have witnessed temporary delays in production, increased costs, and revenue losses due to the pandemic.The manufacturing sector witnessed severe loss, and thus no new orders have been placed during the pandemic. In addition, this impact is estimated to continue till 2021. Moreover, international consumer electronics and plenoptic camera market trends are in a very weak state, owing to lockdowns imposed to tackle the pandemic. Although the markets in the U.S. and Europe witnessed mild recovery in the second half of 2020, they are still significantly down on pre-crisis levels. Therefore, the plenoptic camera market growth is facing major obstacles from the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.The pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries, including semiconductors and electronics. Trade barriers are further constraining the demand and supply outlook. The overall production process is adversely affected as governments of different countries have already announced a total lockdown and temporary shutdown of industries.Inquiry before Buying:Key Findings Of The Study- The coded aperture camera segment is expected to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period.- The industrial segment is expected to register the highest revenue during the forecast period.- North America is expected to register the highest revenue during the forecast period.About Us:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

