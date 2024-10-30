The Dental Bone Graft And Substitutes Market In Europe Is Expected To Grow To US$ 435.66 Mn By 2030 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Bone Graft and Substitutes in Europe is expected to grow to US$ 435.66 Mn by 2030

CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The European dental bone graft and substitutes market is anticipated to witness robust growth, expanding to an estimated US$ 435.66 million by 2030 from its value of US$ 243.31 million in 2021. Driven by a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% the market is forecasted to grow by approximately 55% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.The Request for this Sample Report:-Growing awareness of oral health and increasing incidences of dental problems across Europe are major contributors to this demand. The rise in dental tourism, along with a surge in older population segments requiring dental interventions, has spurred demand for reliable and safe dental grafts and substitutes. In addition, advancements in materials used for bone grafts and substitutes, which include innovations in synthetic grafts, xenografts, and autografts, are further fueling market growth.As consumers seek effective and less invasive options for dental restoration, companies across Europe are responding with innovative products designed to optimize healing, integration, and patient outcomes. The industry is also benefiting from favorable healthcare reimbursements in many European countries, which has bolstered the adoption of these procedures.Dental bone grafts and substitutes play an essential role in addressing bone loss associated with conditions such as periodontitis and other dental ailments, enhancing the success of implant procedures, and providing sustainable solutions for long-term dental health. Analysts expect this market's upward trajectory to continue as product innovations, combined with rising awareness, reshape dental treatment landscapes across Europe.The European market for dental bone grafts and substitutes is poised for substantial growth as key players intensify research and development efforts, expand distribution networks, and pursue strategic collaborations. These factors contribute to a competitive landscape, ultimately improving access and affordability for patients across the continent.For further information, please contact:Competitive LandscapeThe cumulative share of the major players is close to 52% in 2021. The key players in the Europe dental bone grafts and substitutes market are Ivoclar Vivadent, Zimmer Biomet, Dentsply Sirona, Nobel Biocare, Medtronic, BioHorizons IPH, Inc., ACE Surgical Supply Company, Geisclich Pharma AG, and Straumann Group among others. Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions in order to have a grip on an emerging market. Furthermore, leading companies are expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies.Segmentation OverviewEurope dental bone grafts and substitutes market is segmented based on product, treatment type, application, end-user, and region. The industry trends in the market are sub-divided into different categories in order to get a holistic view of the Europe marketplace.Following are the different segments of the Europe dental bone grafts and substitutes market:By Product SegmentXenograftAutograftAllograftSynthetic analysisBy Treatment Type segmentNatural bone graftsAutologous bone graftsCancellous autograftsCortical autograftsAllogeneic bone graftsCancellous allograftsDemineralized bone matrix (DBM)Synthetic bone graft substitutesCalcium SulphateCalcium Phosphate Ceramics (CaP ceramics)Tricalcium Phosphate (TCP)Biphasic Calcium Phosphate (BCP)Calcium Phosphate Cements (CPC)OthersBy Application segmentResearch & DevelopmentClinical ApplicationsBy End User segmentBiopharmaceutical CompaniesContract Research OrganizationsContract Manufacturing OrganizationsAcademic & Research InstitutesBy Country segmentThe UKGermanyFranceItalySpainNetherlandTurkeyRest of EuropeDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Mirza Aamir Beg

Astute Analytica

+91 99108 20439

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.