Stackhawk Launches 'Oversight' To Provide Birds-Eye View Of API Security

DENVER, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StackHawk , the shift-left API security platform, today launched 'Oversight' to provide security teams with a birds-eye view of their API security program. Oversight aggregates key security data across all applications, providing a birds-eye view that makes it simple to quickly identify which APIs need to be tested and where fixes need to be applied.

Oversight provides security teams with a birds-eye view of their API security program.

"You'd be surprised how many security teams are monitoring the overall health of their organization's security program via spreadsheets and legacy tools," said Joni Klippert, CEO and Co-Founder of StackHawk. "We didn't want to just create another dashboarding solution where folks stare at and admire their problems – we wanted to layer on actionable insights to improve security across the board."

Scan Frequency Monitoring : Oversight flags applications that haven't been scanned in the last 30 days, ensuring that security teams are always aware of gaps in coverage.

Total Findings Overview : The oversight panel highlights outstanding findings across all applications. This makes it easy for teams to prioritize remediation efforts and track which applications are most vulnerable. Attack Surface Insights : For organizations leveraging StackHawk's API Discovery feature, Oversight provides a view of the attack surface coverage, helping teams ensure they're testing all critical areas of their applications and identifying when new applications and APIs are added to their attack surface.

Earlier this year, StackHawk launched API Discovery which leverages source code to obtain the full scope of an organization's APIs and applications. Discovering APIs from an organization's source code repository (GitHub, Azure DevOps, Bitbucket) is the quickest, most complete way to uncover hidden and unknown APIs. Combined with today's launch of Oversight, StackHawk is offering security teams an end-to-end solution for shift-left API Security.

"As the freshest streaming service provider in the UK, availability is everything. Our top priority is ensuring the screen never goes black. We can't afford to take APIs offline to fix production issues, so it's essential that we know and secure every one we build from the start," said Tom Johnson, Head of Cyber Security Operations & Engineering at ITV. "StackHawk enables our teams to work collaboratively, providing the actionable discovery and insights we need to

align with our key security principles, while delivering end-user satisfaction."

About StackHawk

StackHawk is making API and application security testing part of software delivery. The StackHawk platform offers engineering teams the ability to find and fix application bugs at any stage of software development and gives Security teams insight into the security posture of applications and APIs being developed. Built by a strong founding team with deep experience in security and DevOps, and funded by some of the best venture investors in the business, StackHawk is leading the shift left movement by putting API and application security testing into the hands of engineers the moment they build code. Learn more and sign up for a free trial at

