Heimar Hf.: Publication Of Q3 2024 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Heimar hf. („Heimar“ or „the Company“) will publish approved results for the period 1.1 - 30.9.2024, after close on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

To mark the occasion, Heimar invites you to an open presentation on the same day at 16:15. The presentation will be in Icelandic. The meeting will be held at the Company's new headquarters in Smáralind, Hagasmári 1, 201 Kópavogur. Light refreshments will be served.

Halldór Benjamín Þorbergsson, CEO of Heimar, will present the results and answer questions after the presentation. Registration for the presentation can be made via the email address: ...

The presentation will also be streamed online at the following link:

For further information, please contact Halldór Benjamín Þorbergsson, CEO of Heimar, at +354 821 0001.