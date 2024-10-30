(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flame Resistant Fibres, Fabrics and Apparel: Designed for Comfort, Performance and Style" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Frequent exposure to flames and intense heat poses significant risks for employees working in a number of industrial sectors, including chemicals, construction, fire safety, oil and gas, and utilities. The importance of flame resistant fibres, fabrics and apparel for these workers, therefore, can not be overstated.

Great strides are being made in enhancing the performance and durability of flame protective wear, and these strides are having a positive impact on the health and safety of wearers. Also, the comfort of protective wear is being improved greatly as a result of fabric innovations - demonstrating that fire protection and high levels of comfort are no longer mutually exclusive.

These innovations, along with the introduction of aesthetic features and design elements, have contributed to the more widespread use of flame resistant apparel. In other areas of innovation, a number of major producers of flame resistant fibres and fabrics have made significant progress toward eliminating harmful substances in the manufacture of their products. Some of these producers have been exploring materials which offer enhanced flame resistance while also minimising the adverse impact of such materials on the environment.

Other producers have been investing heavily in production processes which are more environmentally sustainable, and they are designing fabrics which are more durable. Notably, as these producers strive to meet growing demand for products which are functional, comfortable and more environmentally sustainable, a spirit of collaboration and idea sharing has emerged in the field of flame resistant fibres, fabrics and apparel.

This report is suitable for:



Manufacturers of fibres, textiles, clothing and chemicals

Textile and clothing machinery manufacturers - spinning, weaving, knitting, sewing and import/export

Textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas, H&M etc.

Educational institutions like universities, fashion schools etc.

Business consultancy firms

Textile and clothing trade associations Government trade bodies

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET FOR FLAME RESISTANT FIBRES, FABRICS AND APPAREL



Supply of flame resistant apparel Prospects for growth in markets for flame resistant fabrics and apparel

DEFINITIONS OF FLAMMABILITY, FLAME RESISTANCE AND FLAME RETARDANT

MEASUREMENT OF FLAME RESISTANCE

TESTING THE FLAMMABILITY OF FABRICS FOR USE IN THE MANUFACTURE OF GARMENTS

FLAMMABILITY OF APPAREL



Factors affecting the flammability of apparel

Fibre content

Fabric construction

Fabric surface texture

Fabric weight

Moisture content

Presence of additives or contaminants in the fabric

Garment design

Effect of components used in apparel

Laundering of the apparel after use

Age of the fabric Mitigation of flammability of apparel

INHERENTLY FLAME RESISTANT FIBRES



Aromatic polyamides (aramids)

Modacrylic

Polybenzimidazole (PBI)

Polyimide

Polybenzoxazole (PBO)

Flame resistant polyester fibres Flame resistant cellulosic fibres

FLAME RETARDANTS



Mode of action

Categories of flame retardant technologies

Toxicity of flame retardant chemicals

Key brands of flame retardants for apparel applications

Alexiflam FR: Alexium International

Aflammit: Thor

Exolit: Clariant

Myflam: Lubrizol

Nofia: FRX Innovations

Proban: Solvay TexFRon 5001: ICL Industrial Products

FLAME RESISTANT APPAREL



Firefighters' apparel

Advances in fibre and fabric technology

Functions of fabrics used in firefighters' apparel

Multi-layer structure

Fit

Compatibility with other items

Comfort and freedom of movement

Industrial workwear

Common causes of ignition and burning in industrial workwear

Types of fabrics, treatments and testing used in industrial workwear

Military clothing

Motor racing apparel

Developments in the design and construction of apparel for racing drivers

Testing and approval

Components of racing driver apparel

Importance of comfort

Key features of flame resistant apparel

Antistatic properties

Chemical resistance

Comfort

Durability

High visibility Stylish appearance

FLAMMABILITY REGULATIONS AND STANDARDS FOR FLAME

RESISTANT PERSONAL PROTECTIVE APPAREL

ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY

Recycling

KEY PRODUCERS OF FLAME RESISTANT FIBRES AND YARNS AND THEIR PRODUCTS



DuPont: Nomex

Evonik Fibres: P84 HT

Fire-Dex: Tecgen fibre

Gun Ei Chemical Industry: Kynol fibres

Kaneka Corporation: Kanecaron and Protex

Kermel: Kermel Teijin Aramid: Twaron and Teijinconex

KEY PRODUCERS OF FLAME RESISTANT FABRICS AND THEIR PRODUCTS



Carrington Textiles: flame retardant treated (FRT) fabrics and inherently flame resistant fabrics

Daletec: MetalShield, RigShield and SparkShield fabrics

Glen Raven: GlenGuard FR and GlenGuard Hi-Vis

Milliken & Company (Milliken): ResQ, Tecgen71 and Westex branded flame resistant fabrics

ResQ

Tecgen71

Westex by Milliken and Westex fabrics

Mount Vernon FR: flame resistant fabrics

National Safety Apparel: Drifire

PBI Performance Products: fabrics incorporating PBI fibre

Tencate Protective Fabrics: flame resistant fabrics for workwear and firefighters' apparel

Flame resistant fabrics for firefighters' apparel

Flame resistant fabrics for military and defence applications W L Gore & Associates: Gore-Tex Crosstech Pyrad stretch fabric

OUTLOOK

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900