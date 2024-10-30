Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Global Market 2024 To Reach $0.86 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 13.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

The clinical oncology next-generation sequencing market has experienced rapid growth in recent years, projected to increase from $0.45 billion in 2023 to $0.52 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to advancements in genomic research, the discovery of cancer biomarkers, technological innovations, and regulatory approvals.

How Big Is the Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The clinical oncology next-generation sequencing market is anticipated to experience rapid growth in the coming years, expected to reach $0.86 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. This growth during the forecast period can be linked to factors such as the increasing incidence of cancer, advancements in precision medicine, the rise of immuno-oncology, and the adoption of liquid biopsies.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market?

The increasing prevalence of cancer is projected to drive the growth of the clinical oncology next-generation sequencing market in the future. Cancer refers to a group of diseases characterized by the uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells within the body. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is utilized to detect new and rare mutations in cancer, offering a more profound understanding of the molecular foundations of individual tumors.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Share ?

Key players in the clinical oncology next generation sequencing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., QIAGEN N.V., Myriad Genetics Inc., Illumina Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., Caris Life Sciences, Paradigm Diagnostics, GATC Biotech AG, Macrogen Inc., DNASTAR Inc., Exosome Diagnostics Inc., Biomatters Ltd., Partek Inc., Foundation Medicine Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company (BD), Takara Bio Inc., Creative Biolabs, Mogene LC, Knome Inc., Genomatix Software GmbH, CLC bio, GnuBIO Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Size?

Companies in the clinical oncology next-generation sequencing market are increasingly investing in the automation of workflows to enhance precision and minimize sample-to-sample variability.

How Is the Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Segmented?

1) By Technology: Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Pyro-Sequencing, Synthesis Sequencing, Real Time Sequencing, Ligation Sequencing, Reversible Dye Termination Sequencing, Nano-Pore Sequencing

2) By Application: Screening, Companion Diagnostics, Other Diagnostics

3) By End User: Hospital Laboratories, Clinical Research Organizations, Diagnostic laboratories

North America: The Leading Region in the Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is the Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market?

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is a method employed to determine the nucleotide sequence in a specific section of DNA, particularly in oncology research. NGS is utilized to identify rare cancer mutations, detect familial cancer mutation carriers, and provide a molecular basis for selecting suitable targeted therapies.

The Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

.Market size data for both historical and future periods

.Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

.Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

.Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into clinical oncology next generation sequencing market size, clinical oncology next generation sequencing market drivers and trends, clinical oncology next generation sequencing competitors' revenues, and clinical oncology next generation sequencing market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

