ADAMA Reports Third Quarter And First Nine Months 2024 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Fight Forward" transformation plan already presenting benefits with the quality of business improving:

Q3 2024 adjusted gross 14% above Q3 2023, representing a third consecutive quarter of improvement in adjusted gross margin. Profitability improvement achieved following strict management of inventory supporting lower costs, as well as the continued focus on differentiated products and de-focus from low margin products supporting positive product sales mix;

Q3 2024 adjusted EBITDA more than doubled over Q3 2023, second consecutive quarter of improvement in EBITDA and EBITDA margin, with 9M 2024 adjusted EBITDA 6% above 9M 2023,

reflecting continued OPEX management measures; Significant improvement in cash flow despite challenging market conditions; Operating cash flow of $402 million achieved in 9M 2024 in comparison to $63 million in 9M 2023; Positive free cash flow of $179 million

achieved in 9M 2024 in comparison to a negative cash flow of $276

million

in 9M 2023. Third Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Sales down 10% to $929 million (-11% in RMB terms; -6% in CER[1]

terms), mainly reflecting a 7% decrease in prices despite

a 1% increase

in volumes

Adjusted gross profit up 14% to $225 million (margin of 24.2%) from $198 million (margin of 19.2%) in Q3 2023

Adjusted EBITDA up 125% to $80 million (margin of 8.6%) from $35 million (margin of 3.4%) in Q3 2023

Adjusted net loss of $78 million; Reported net loss of $133 million

Improvement of $77 million in operating cash flow; of $159 million in Q3 2024 vs $82 million in Q3 2023 Improvement of $150 million in free cash flow; $128 million in Q3 2024 vs -$22 million in Q3 2023 First Nine Months 2024 Highlights:

Sales down 14% to $3,028 million ( - 13 % in RMB terms ; -12% in CER terms), mainly reflecting a 9% decrease in prices and a 3% decrease in volumes

Adjusted gross profit amounted to $782 million (margin of 25.8%) vs $815m (margin of 23.1%) in 9M 2023

Adjusted EBITDA up 6% to $332 million (margin of 11.0%) from $312 million (margin of 8.9%) in 9M 2023



Adjusted net loss of $149 million; Reported net loss of $259 million

Improvement of $339 million in operating cash flow; $402 million in 9M 2024 vs $63 million in 9M 2023 Improvement of $455 million in free cash flow; $179 million in 9M 2024 vs -$276 million in 9M 2023 BEIJING and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA Ltd. (the "Company") (SZSE: 000553), today reported its financial results

for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 that ended September 30, 2024.

Gaël Hili, President and CEO of ADAMA , said, "ADAMA's financial results for the third quarter of 2024 are an indication of the steady turnaround the Company is making. We have again demonstrated marked improvements in our quality of business and cash generation. Our decision to de-focus from certain commoditized generics, coupled with our continued focus on higher value, differentiated products, has led to improvement in the gross margin for the third quarter in a row and in the EBITDA & EBITDA margin for the second quarter in a row. The fierce competition in the market, mainly in such commoditized generics, validates this was the right decision for ADAMA. "With three quarters of progressive improvements under our belt, I am confident that the "Fight Forward" transformation plan is putting the company on the right path for future success, and I plan to accelerate its implementation. In the coming months we will implement our evolved operating model aimed at deploying resources in countries where we can best drive profitable growth, enhancing our commercial operations, functional excellence, and customer engagement in key markets, creating greater cross company ‎efficiencies. ‎I also strongly believe that ADAMA's portfolio strategy focused on delivering innovative products with attractive ROI for farmers is exactly the right one for the challenging

market conditions we see, especially as farmer purchase power continues to be impacted across the world.

"On a personal note, I am excited to join ADAMA at this transformative time and look forward to shaping the company, together with our Global Leadership Team, to face and succeed in this challenging environment." ‎

Table 1. Financial Performance Summary USD (m) As Reported Adjustments Adjusted Q3 202 4 Q3 202 3 % Change Q3 202 4 Q3 202 3 Q3 202 4 Q3 202 3 % Change Revenues 929 1,033 (10

%) - - 929 1,033 (10

%) Gross profit 188 185 2

% 37 12 225 198 14

% % of sales 20.2

% 18.0

%





24.2

% 19.2

%

Operating income (loss) (EBIT) (34) (38) 12

% 46 7 13 (31) 141

% % of sales (3.6

%) (3.7

%)





1.4

% (3.0

%)

Loss before taxes (122) (110) (12

%) 51 (3) (72) (113) 36

% % of sales (13.2

%) (10.6

%)





(7.7

%) (10.9

%)

Net loss (133) (112) (19

%) 55 (4) (78) (115) 32

% % of sales (14.3

%) (10.8

%)





(8.4

%) (11.2

%)

EPS















- USD (0.0569) (0.0479)





(0.0335) (0.0496)

- RMB (0.4049) (0.3435)





(0.2382) (0.3556)

EBITDA 56 37 49

% 24 (2) 80 35 125

% % of sales 6.0

% 3.6

%





8.6

% 3.4

%





















USD (m) As Reported Adjustments Adjusted 9M 202 4 9M 202 3 % Change 9M 202 4 9M 202 3 9M 202 4 9M 202 3 % Change Revenues 3,028 3,524 (14

%) - - 3,028 3,524 (14

%) Gross profit 672 748 (10

%) 110 67 782 815 (4

%) % of sales 22.2

% 21.2

%





25.8

% 23.1

%

Operating income (EBIT) 1 94 (99

%) 136 24 137 117 17

% % of sales 0.0

% 2.7

%





4.5

% 3.3

%

Loss before taxes (203) (155) (31

%) 116 13 (87) (142) 39

% % of sales (6.7

%) (4.4

%)





(2.9

%) (4.0

%)

Net loss (259) (146) (77

%) 110 11 (149) (135) (9

%) % of sales (8.5

%) (4.1

%)





(4.9

%) (3.8

%)

EPS















- USD (0.1110) (0.0626)





(0.0638) (0.0580)

- RMB (0.7890) (0.4474)





(0.4535) (0.4161)

EBITDA 252 318 (21

%) 80 (6) 332 312 6

% % of sales 8.3

% 9.0

%





11.0

% 8.9

%























Notes:



"As Reported" denotes the Company's financial statements according to the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and the implementation guidance, interpretations and other relevant provisions issued or revised subsequently by the

Chinese

Ministry

of Finance (the "MoF) (collectively referred to as "ASBE"). Note that in the reported financial statements, according to the ASBE guidelines [IAS 37], certain items (specifically certain transportation costs and certain idleness charges) are classified under COGS. Please see the appendix to this release for further information.

Relevant income statement items contained in this release are also presented on an "Adjusted" basis, which exclude items that are of a transitory or non-cash/non-operational nature that do not impact the ongoing performance of the business, and reflect the way the Company's management and the Board of Directors view the performance of the Company internally. The Company believes that excluding the effects of these items from its operating results allows management and investors to effectively compare the true underlying financial performance of its business from period to period and against its global peers. A detailed summary of these adjustments appears in the appendix below.

The number of shares used to calculate both basic and diluted earnings per share in both Q3 and 9M

2024 and 2023 is 2,329.8 million shares. In this table and all tables in this release numbers may not sum due to rounding.

The General Crop Protection (CP) Market Environment [2]



During the third quarter of 2024, key commodity crop prices remained subdued, pressuring farmer income, despite some ease in the prices of inputs.

While channel inventory continues to ease, the high interest rate environment coupled with ample product supply and active ingredient prices from China remain at historic lows, continue to drive a just-in-time purchasing approach by the channel.

These dynamics have negatively impacted the pricing in the crop protection market.

Update on the War Situation in Israel

ADAMA is headquartered in Israel and has three manufacturing sites in the country. The war situation in Israel, including recent developments, and tensions in the Red Sea and shipping disruptions, have not had a material impact on the Company's ability to support its markets or on ADAMA's consolidated financial results.

"Fight Forward" Transformation Plan



As announced in the ADAMA's full year 2023 financial results report, ADAMA initiated a plan in the first quarter of 2024 to revalue ADAMA through improving the quality of the business to turnaround the ‎Company. The Company-wide transformation plan

is

aimed at gradually delivering profit and cash targets over a period of 3 years (2024-2026).

Portfolio Development Update

Product Launches, Registrations:

During the third quarter of 2024 ADAMA continued to register and launch multiple new products in markets across the globe, adding on to its differentiated product portfolio.

Differentiated products address specific grower needs with strong ROI for farmers through innovative formulation technology and/or novel mixing concepts of Active Ingredients.

Select launches of differentiated products during the third quarter of 2024 include:



Launch of Bazak® in India, powered by ADAMA's proprietary formulation technology. Bazak® is an innovative dual mode insecticide controlling brown plant hoppers in rice, based on the combination of two systemic molecules (Pymetrozine and Dinotefuran). ADAMA's proprietary effervescent formulation technology, which is patent protected, provides superior and faster disintegration of granules, once added in to spray water. This technology ensures easy mixing and ease of use in farm level application. Launch of Upturn® in India, powered by AyalonTM formulation technology for enhanced spreading and penetration. Upturn® is a microemulsion formulation herbicide combining the active ingredients Fomesafen and Propaquizafop, providing control over both broadleaf and grassy weeds, ensuring enhanced crop protection for Pulses and Soybeans.



Selected registrations of differentiated products during the third quarter of 2024 include:



Registration of Prothioconazole based products

in additional countries :

- Soratel®

in Germany, Italy, Belgium and Bulgaria, powered by ADAMA's proprietary Asorbital® Formulation Technology

- Maganic®

in Germany, powered by ADAMA's proprietary Asorbital® Formulation Technology

- Forapro®

in Hungary, powered by ADAMA's proprietary Asorbital® Formulation Technology

- Maxentis®

in Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Poland, Slovakia, US

Registration of Matos®

in South Korea, an insecticide powered by AyalonTM formulation technology for enhanced spreading and penetration. Matos is the first worldwide registration of an ADAMA Spirotetramat based solution.

Registration of ‎ Edaptis® in Italy, Czech Republic and Greece. Edaptis®

is an innovative dual mode action post emergence ready-to-use herbicide that provides broad-spectrum control of grassy weeds and improved efficacy in combating resistant populations.

Registration of ‎ Plethora® in Mexico. Plethora is an innovative insecticide that combines two potent active ingredients, Novaluron and Indoxacarb. Designed for broad-spectrum control of chewing pests, it offers farmers the advantage of not needing to identify the specific pest before application. Registration of ‎ Sonavio® in Portugal. Sonavio

is a selective herbicide based on

Bifenox with high efficacy against broadleaf weeds and is suitable for use on various crops, notably some vegetables which currently have very few weed control solutions.



Select patents granted during the third quarter of 2024 include:



Patent granted in the USA for a stable liquid formulation of Clethodim and Fluroxypyr combination, demonstrating ADAMA's commitment to delivering advanced formulation technologies to improve ease of use for the farmer. Patent granted in Ukraine for a mixture of Aminopyralid and Quinmerac, an efficient and innovative mixture for combating weeds.

Financial Highlights

Revenues in the third quarter

declined by approximately 10% (-11% in RMB terms; -6% in CER terms) to $929 million, presenting a decrease of 7% in prices and an increase of 1% in volumes.

The lower sales reflect lower market prices and de-focus from selected low profit products. High competition from Chinese and ‎Indians manufactures as well as declining active ingredient prices have impacted the pricing of the overall crop protection market led by the pricing of commoditized generic crop protection. Moreover, despite improvement in market inventory levels, the channel is exercising ‎cautious buying patterns in light of price volatility and a higher interest rate ‎environment.

These results brought the revenues in the first nine months of 2024 to $3,028 million,

a decline of approximately 14% (-13% in RMB terms; -12% in CER terms), reflecting a decrease of 9% in prices and a decrease of 3% in volumes.





Table 2. Regional Sales Performance



Q3 2024 $m Q3 2023 $m Change USD Change CER

9M 2024 $m 9M 2023 $m Change USD Change CER Europe, Africa & Middle East

203 235 (14

%) (14

%)

882 999 (12

%) (10

%) North America

158 133 19

% 19

%

572 568 1

% 1

% Latin America

287 350 (18

%) (6

%)

687 912 (25

%) (20

%) Asia Pacific

282 315 (11

%) (11

%)

887 1,044 (15

%) (14

%)

Of which China

109 130 (16

%) (17

%)

384 453 (15

%) (14

%) Total

929 1,033 (10

%) (6

%)

3,028 3,524 (14

%) (12

%) Notes:



CER: Constant Exchange Rates



Numbers may not sum due to rounding



Europe, Africa & Middle East (EAME):

Sales in EAME decreased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2024, following negative weather conditions in Eastern, Central and Northern Europe, and strong competition across the region, which have impacted pricing.

North America : Consumer & Professional Solutions – Sales were higher in the third quarter and nine-month period supported by good weather, while the Company focused on higher margin products. ‎

In the US Ag market, sales increased in the third quarter supported by channel restocking against channel destocking in the corresponding quarter and decreased in the first nine months of 2024, following pricing pressure in light of competition and lower farmer profitability, just-in-time purchasing patterns reflecting the high interest rate environment.

‎ADAMA's sales in Canada in the third quarter were higher and

reflected

good demand for pre and post harvest herbicides and fungicides, while the lower sales in the nine month period were impacted by low insecticide demand due to weather conditions.

Latin America:

Brazil – decline in sales in the third quarter and first nine months of 2024, reflecting ‎the softer pricing following competition from Chinese competitors, "wait and see" farmers behavior ‎postponing CP purchases, negative impact of weather as well as de-focus from non-selective herbicides. ‎ ‎The Company is focusing its sales on higher margin products, with new product ‎introductions of differentiated products continuing to do well. ‎



In the rest of LATAM sales in the third quarter and the first nine-month period reflected negative weather conditions which have impacted the seasons across the region, while pricing was impacted by high competition. Despite this, new product introductions of differentiated products supported sales.

Asia-Pacific (APAC):



In China , the branded formulations sales in the third quarter were impacted by lower customer demand due to high channel inventory, market competition and extreme weather events as typhoon in Southern China. The pricing pressure continued throughout the first nine months. The Non-Ag business saw a stable demand and improved business quality despite the impact of lower prices.

In the Pacific region, sales in the third quarter and the first nine months were lower, impacted by softer pricing and just-in-time purchasing patterns. Sales in the third quarter were supported by positive weather conditions in Eastern Australia and in New Zealand.

Sales in India

were stable in the third quarter and down in the nine-month period, impacted by erratic weather and softer pricing, particularly

in ‎commoditized products.

Sales in the wider APAC region continued to experience pricing pressure following intense competition from China, particularly in commoditized products, and low demand as customers focused on lowering stocks and tended to buy products as needed.

Gross Profit

reported in the third quarter increased by 2% to

$188

million (gross margin of 20.2%) compared to $185 million (gross margin of 18.0%) in the same quarter last year and in the nine-month period reached $672

million (gross margin of 22.2%), compared to $748 million (gross margin of 21.2%) last year.

Adjustments to reported results: The adjusted gross profit mainly includes reclassification of all inventory impairment, taxes and surcharge and excludes certain transportation costs (classified under operating expenses), as well as a provision related to the soil & water cleanup and remediation regarding the Company's ‎different sites in Israel. ‎

Adjusted

gross profit in the third quarter increased by 14% to

$225 million (gross margin of 24.2%) compared to $198

million (gross margin of 19.2%) in the same quarter last year and in the nine-month period reached $782

million (gross margin of 25.8%) compared to $815

million (gross margin of 23.1%) last year.

Despite the decline in sales in the third quarter and first nine months of 2024, the Company improved the gross margin both in the third quarter and nine-month period following the positive impact of new inventory sold, priced at market levels and following management's focus on the quality of business which led to an improvement in the sales mix of higher margin products, moderated by the negative impact of exchange rates. In the third quarter the Company also recorded a slight increase in quantities sold, which had a positive impact.

Operating expenses

reported in the third quarter of 2024 were $222

million (23.9% of sales), compared to $224

million (21.7% of sales) in the same quarter last year and reached $671

million (22.2% of sales) in the nine-month period compared to $655

million (18.6% of sales) last year.

Adjustments to reported results: please refer to the explanation regarding adjustments to the gross profit in respect to certain transportation costs, taxes and surcharges and inventory impairment.

Additionally, the Company recorded certain non-operational items within its reported operating expenses amounting to $37 million in Q3 2024 in comparison to $7 million in Q3 2023 and $113 in 9M 2024 in comparison to $22 in 9M 2023. These include mainly (i) provisions, such as legal claims, registration impairment and update of registration depreciation (ii) measures to improve efficiencies,

(iii) non-cash amortization charges in respect of Transfer Assets received from Syngenta related to the 2017 ChemChina-Syngenta acquisition, (iv) charges related to the non-cash amortization of intangible assets created as part of the Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) on acquisitions, with no impact on the ongoing performance of the companies acquired. For further details on these non-operational items, please see the appendix to this release.

Adjusted

operating expenses in the third

quarter were $212

million (22.8% of sales), compared to $229 million (22.1% of sales) in the same quarter last year, and reached $645

million (21.3% of sales) in the nine month period compared to $698

million (19.8% of sales) last year.

The operating expenses were lower in the third

quarter and first nine months of 2024, following undertaking tight OPEX management measures, including the impact of initiatives included in the Company's transformation plan, lower transportation and logistics costs and the ‎positive impact of exchange rates.

Operating income reported in the third quarter reached a loss of $34 million )-3.6% of sales) compared to a loss of $38

million (-3.7% of sales) in the third quarter of 2023

and amounted to $1 million (0.0% of sales) in the nine month period compared to $94

million (2.7% of sales) last year.

Adjusted

operating income in the third quarter amounted to

$13

million (1.4% of sales) compared to a loss of $31

million (-3.0% of sales) in the same quarter last year and increased by 17%

to $137 million (4.5% of sales) in the nine-month period compared to $117

million (3.3% of sales) last year.

EBITDA

reported in the third quarter increased by 49%

to $56

million (6.0% of sales) compared to $37

million (3.6% of sales) in the same quarter last year and amounted to $252

million (8.3% of sales) in the nine-month period compared to $318 million (9.0% of sales) last year.

Adjusted

EBITDA in the third quarter increased by 125%

to $80

million (8.6% of sales) compared to $35 million (3.4% of sales) in the same quarter last year and increased by 6%

to $332 million (11.0% of sales) in the nine-month period compared to $312 million (8.9% of sales) last year.

Adjusted financial expenses amounted to $84

million in the third quarter, compared to $82 million in the corresponding quarter last year and amounted to $224

million in the nine-month period compared to $259 million last year.

In the third quarter of 2024, the financial expenses were slightly higher due to higher hedging costs on exchange rates, the net impact of a higher Israeli CPI on the ILS-denominated CPI-linked bonds moderated by lower interest paid on loans following a decrease in loans in light of the positive cash flow achieved, better loan mix and improved efficiency of cash management.

In the nine-month period the financial expenses were lower also due to lower interest paid on loans in light of the positive cash flow achieved, better loan mix and improved efficiency of cash management as well as the net impact of a lower Israeli CPI on the ILS-denominated CPI-linked bonds.



Adjusted taxes on income

in the third quarter amounted to tax expenses of $6 million, compared to tax expenses of $3 million in the corresponding quarter last year and amounted to expenses of $61 million in the first nine months of the year compared to a tax income of $7 million last year.

Despite reaching losses before tax, the Company recorded tax expenses in the third quarter and first nine months of the year mainly ‎because the losses were primarily incurred by subsidiaries with relatively lower tax rates, while some ‎of them did not create deferred tax assets on the losses. On the other hand, the subsidiaries that ‎generated profit have a higher tax rate. ‎

In first nine months of 2024 the company recorded tax expenses due to the non-‎cash impact of the weakness of the BRL compared with tax income due to stronger BRL in the first nine months of 2023. ‎In the third quarter of 2024 the company recorded tax income due to the non-‎cash impact of the stronger BRL compared with tax expenses due to the weakness of the BRL in the third quarter of 2023. ‎

Net loss reported in the third quarter was $133

million and $259

million in the nine-month period, compared to a net loss of $112

million and $146

million in the corresponding periods last year, respectively.

Adjusted

net loss

in the third quarter was $78

million and $149

million in the nine-month period, compared to a net loss of $115

million and $135

million in the corresponding periods last year, respectively.

Trade working capital as of September 30, 2024, was $2,218 million compared to $2,742 million as of September 30, 2023. Inventory held by the Company continued to decline from the end of 2023, including inventory of finished goods, and reached $1,740 million as of September 30, 2024, in comparison to $2,129 million as of September 30, 2023. The decrease in working capital was following the Company's implementation of selective procurement practices, which already began in 2023, and which led to a decrease in the level of inventory held by the Company and lower trade payables. The Company also improved its payable terms following implementation of initiatives part of the Company's transformation plan. The decrease in receivables reflected the intensive collections as well as the lower sales.

Cash Flow:

Operating cash flow of $159 million and $402 million was generated in the third quarter and first nine-month

period in 2024 respectively, compared to $82 million generated in the third quarter and $63 million generated in the nine-month

period in 2023. The operating cash flow was significantly improved in the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 due to the company maintaining strict procurement practices, intensive collections and an improvement in supplier terms, reflecting implementation of initiatives taken as part of the company's transformation plan.

Net cash used in investing activities was $7 million in the third quarter and $122 million in the first nine-month period in 2024, compared to $69 million and $231 million in the corresponding periods last year, respectively. The lower cash used in investing activities in the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 reflected implementation of the Company's transformation plan including the prioritization of investments in its manufacturing facilities as well as prioritization of investments in intangible assets relating to ADAMA's global registrations, in line with the optimization of the Company's portfolio. In the

third quarter of 2024, the Company recorded the sale of a real estate asset whereas in the first quarter of 2023 the company completed the acquisition of AgriNova New Zealand.

Free cash flow of $128 million was generated in the third quarter and $179 million generated in the nine-month period compared to $22 million consumed in the third quarter and $276 million consumed in the corresponding periods last year, respectively, reflecting the aforementioned operating and investing cash flow dynamics.

Table 3. Revenues by operating segment



Sales by segment

Q3 2024 USD (m) % Q3 2023 USD (m) % 9M 2024 USD (m) % 9M 2023 USD (m) % Crop Protection 840 90

% 943 91

% 2,746 91

% 3,233 92

% Intermediates and Ingredients 89 10

% 90 9

% 282 9

% 291 8

% Total 929 100

% 1,033 100

% 3,028 100

% 3,524 100

%

Sales by product category

Q3 2024 USD (m) % Q3 2023 USD (m) % 9M 2024 USD (m) % 9M 2023 USD (m) % Herbicides 345 37

% 427 41

% 1,213 40

% 1,531 43

% Insecticides 302 33

% 304 29

% 896 30

% 989 28

% Fungicides 193 21

% 212 20

% 638 21

% 713 20

% Intermediates and Ingredients 89 10

% 90 9

% 282 9

% 291 8

% Total 929 100

% 1,033 100

% 3,028 100

% 3,524 100

% Notes: The sales split by product category is provided for convenience purposes only and is not

representative of the way the Company

is managed or in which it makes its operational decisions. Numbers may not sum due to rounding.



Further Information

All filings of the Company, together with a presentation of the key financial highlights of the period, can be accessed through the Company website at .

About ADAMA

ADAMA Ltd. is a global leader in crop protection, providing practical solutions to farmers across the world to combat weeds, insects and disease. Our culture empowers ADAMA's people to actively listen to farmers and ideate from the field. ADAMA's diverse portfolio of existing active ingredients, coupled with its leading formulation capabilities and proprietary formulation technology platforms, uniquely position the company to develop high-quality, innovative and sustainable products, to address the many challenges farmers and customers face today. ADAMA serves customers in dozens of countries globally, with direct presence in all top 20 markets. For more information, visit us at and follow us on Twitter® at @ADAMAAgri.

Contact Rivka Neufeld





Zhujun Wang Global Investor Relations



China Investor Relations Email: [email protected]



Email: [email protected]



Abridged Adjusted Consolidated Financial Statements

The following abridged consolidated financial statements and notes have been prepared as described in Note 1 in this appendix. While prepared based on the principles of Chinese Accounting Standards (ASBE), they do not contain all of the information which either ASBE or IFRS would require for a complete set of financial statements,

and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of both ADAMA Ltd. and Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. as filed with the Shenzhen and Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges, respectively.

Relevant income statement items contained in this release are also presented on an "Adjusted" basis, which exclude items that are of a one-time or non-cash/non-operational nature that do not impact the ongoing performance of the business, and reflect the way the Company's management and the Board of Directors view the performance of the Company internally. The Company believes that excluding the effects of these items from its operating results allows management and investors to effectively compare the true underlying financial performance of its business from period to period and against its global peers.

Abridged Consolidated Income Statement for the Third Quarter of 2024 Adjusted[3] Q3 2024 USD (m) Q3 2023 USD (m) Q3 2024 RMB (m) Q3 2023 RMB (m) Revenues 929 1,033 6,613 7,407 Cost of Sales 702 815 4,994 5,846 Other costs 2 20 20 142 Gross profit 225 198 1,600 1,418 % of revenue 24.2

% 19.2

% 24.2

% 19.2

% Selling & Distribution expenses 162 169 1,151 1,215 General & Administrative expenses 33 36 236 259 Research & Development expenses 14 15 102 110 Other operating expenses

(income) 3 8 21 56 Total operating expenses 212 229 1,509 1,640 % of revenue 22.8

% 22.1

% 22.8

% 22.1

% Operating income (EBIT) 13 (31) 90 (222) % of revenue 1.4

% (3.0

%) 1.4

% (3.0

%) Financial expenses 84 82 600 587 Loss before taxes (72) (113) (510) (809) Taxes on Income 6 3 45 20 Net loss (78) (115) (555) (829) % of revenue (8.4

%) (11.2

%) (8.4

%) (11.2

%) Adjustments 55 (4) 388 (28) Reported Net loss (133) (112) (943) (800) % of revenue (14.3

%) (10.8

%) (14.3

%) (10.8

%) Adjusted EBITDA 80 35 569 254 % of revenue 8.6

% 3.4

% 8.6

% 3.4

% Adjusted EPS [4]

– Basic (0.0335) (0.0496) (0.2382) (0.3556)







– Diluted (0.0335) (0.0496) (0.2382) (0.3556) Reported EPS[5]

– Basic (0.0569) (0.0479) (0.4049) (0.3435)





– Diluted (0.0569) (0.0479) (0.4049) (0.3435)

Abridged Consolidated Income Statement for the First Nine Months of 2024 Adjusted[5] 9M 2024 USD (m) 9M 2023 USD (m) 9M 2024 RMB (m) 9M 2023 RMB (m) Revenues 3,028 3,524 21,523 24,660 Cost of Sales 2,238 2,667 15,909 18,673 Other costs 8 42 59 299 Gross profit 782 815 5,555 5,688 % of revenue 25.8

% 23.1

% 25.8

% 23.1

% Selling & Distribution expenses 500 540 3,552 3,782 General & Administrative expenses 102 105 723 735 Research & Development expenses 45 53 320 373 Other operating expenses

(income) (1) 0 (9) 0 Total operating expenses 645 698 4,585 4,890 % of revenue 21.3

% 19.8

% 21.3

% 19.8

% Operating income (EBIT) 137 117 970 799 % of revenue 4.5

% 3.3

% 4.5

% 3.2

% Financial expenses 224 259 1,590 1,815 Loss

before taxes (87) (142) (620) (1,016) Taxes on Income 61 (7) 436 (47) Net loss (149) (135) (1,057) (969) % of revenue (4.9

%) (3.8

%) (4.9

%) (3.9

%) Adjustments 110 11 782 73 Reported Net loss (259) (146) (1,838) (1,042) % of revenue (8.5

%) (4.1

%) (8.5

%) (4.2

%) Adjusted EBITDA 332 312 2,357 2,168 % of revenue 11.0

% 8.9

% 11.0

% 8.8

% Adjusted EPS [6]

– Basic (0.0638) (0.0580) (0.4535) (0.4161)





– Diluted (0.0638) (0.0580) (0.4535) (0.4161) Reported EPS[5]

– Basic (0.1110) (0.0626) (0.7890) (0.4474)





– Diluted (0.1110) (0.0626) (0.7890) (0.4474)

Abridged Consolidated Balance Sheet

September 30 2024 USD (m) September 30 2023 USD (m) September 30 2024 RMB (m) September 30 2023 RMB (m) Assets







Current assets:







Cash at bank and on hand 596 737 4,178 5,294 Bills and accounts receivable 1,219 1,327 8,539 9,529 Inventories 1,740 2,129 12,192 15,284 Other current assets, receivables and prepaid expenses 278 266 1,946 1,908 Total current assets 3,832 4,459 26,855 32,015 Non-current assets:







Fixed assets, net 1,746 1,759 12,233 12,629 Rights of use assets 79 90 555 646 Intangible assets, net 1,386 1,457 9,714 10,461 Deferred tax assets 208 245 1,460 1,758 Other non-current assets 100 102 702 730 Total non-current assets 3,520 3,653 24,665 26,224 Total assets 7,352 8,112 51,520 58,240









Liabilities







Current liabilities:







Loans and credit from banks and other lenders 938 1,258 6,574 9,032 Bills and accounts payable 760 724 5,325 5,197 Other current liabilities 836 959 5,859 6,888 Total current liabilities 2,534 2,941 17,758 21,118 Long-term liabilities:







Loans and credit from banks and other lenders 380 423 2,666 3,038 Debentures 944 1,003 6,613 7,200 Deferred tax liabilities 43 42 304 305 Employee benefits 81 90 570 648 Other long-term liabilities 547 458 3,830 3,290 Total long-term liabilities 1,995 2,017 13,982 14,480 Total liabilities 4,530 4,958 31,741 35,598









Equity







Total equity 2,823 3,154 19,779 22,642









Total liabilities and equity 7,352 8,112 51,520 58,240 Numbers may not sum due to rounding

Abridged Consolidated Cash Flow Statement for the Third Quarter of 2024

Q3 2024

USD (m) Q3 2023

USD (m) Q3 2024

RMB (m) Q3 2023

RMB (m) Cash flow from operating activities:







Cash flow from operating activities 159 82 1,131 591 Cash flow from operating activities 159 82 1,131 591









Investing activities:







Acquisitions of fixed and intangible assets (38) (74) (274) (529) Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and others 30 1 212 6 Other investing activities 1 4 10 30 Cash flow used for investing activities (7) (69) (51) (493)









Financing activities:







Receipt of loans from banks and other lenders 42 49 297 353 Repayment of loans from banks and other lenders (112) (52) (796) (374) Interest payment and other (28) (46) (202) (331) Other financing activities (22) 138 (157) 987 Cash flow used for financing activities (121) 89 (853) 635 Effects of exchange rate movement on cash and cash equivalents 1 1 (63) (23) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 32 103 158 710 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 557 633 3,971 4,571 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 589 736 4,129 5,281









Free Cash Flow 128 (22) 912 (97) Numbers may not sum due to rounding

Abridged Consolidated Cash Flow Statement for the First Nine Months of 2024

9M 2024

USD (m) 9M 2023

USD (m) 9M 2024

RMB (m) 9M 2023

RMB (m) Cash flow from operating activities:







Cash flow used for operating activities 402 63 2,862 526 Cash flow from (used for) operating activities 402 63 2,862 526









Investing activities:







Acquisitions of fixed and intangible assets (151) (244) (1,074) (1,707) Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and others 34 5 242 37 Acquisition of subsidiary - (22) - (148) Other investing activities (5) 29 (35) 205 Cash flow used for investing activities (122) (231) (866) (1,614)









Financing activities:







Receipt of loans from banks and other lenders 235 647 1,666 4,458 Repayment of loans from banks and other lenders (505) (281) (3,589) (1,974) Interest payments and other (111) (121) (789) (852) Dividend to shareholders - (9) - (63) Other financing activities 1 63 8 467 Cash flow from (used for) financing activities (380) 298 (2,703) 2,036 Effects of exchange rate movement on cash and cash equivalents 3 (2) (21) 107 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (97) 129 (728) 1,056 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 686 607 4,857 4,225 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 589 736 4,129 5,281









Free Cash Flow 179 (276) 1,276 (1,849) Numbers may not sum due to rounding

Notes to Abridged Consolidated Financial Statements

Note 1: Basis of preparation

Basis of presentation and accounting policies: The abridged consolidated financial statements for the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 incorporate the financial statements of ADAMA Ltd. and of all of its subsidiaries (the "Company"), including Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. ("Solutions") and its subsidiaries.

The Company has adopted the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises (ASBE) issued by the Ministry of Finance (the "MoF") and the implementation guidance, interpretations and other relevant provisions issued or revised subsequently by the MoF (collectively referred to as "ASBE").

The abridged consolidated financial statements contained in this release are presented in both Chinese Renminbi (RMB), as the Company's shares are traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, as well as in United States dollars ($) as this is the major currency in which the Company's business is conducted. For the purposes of this release, a customary convenience translation has been used for the translation from RMB to US dollars, with Income Statement and Cash Flow items being translated using the quarterly average exchange rate, and Balance Sheet items being translated using the exchange rate at the end of the period.

The preparation of financial statements requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements, and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Actual results could differ from those estimated.

Note 2: Abridged Financial Statements

For ease of use, the financial statements shown in this release have been abridged as follows:

Abridged Consolidated Income Statement:



"Gross profit" in this release is revenue less costs of goods sold, taxes and surcharges, inventory impairment and other idleness charges (in addition to those already included in costs of goods sold); part of the idleness charges is removed in the Adjusted financial statements

"Other operating expenses" includes impairment losses (not including inventory impairment); gain (loss) from disposal of assets and non-operating income and expenses

"Operating expenses" in this release differ from those in the formally reported financial statements in that certain transportation costs have been reclassified from COGS to Operating Expenses. "Financial expenses" includes net financing expenses and gains/losses from changes in fair value.

Abridged Consolidated Balance Sheet:



"Other current assets, receivables and prepaid expenses" includes financial assets held for trading; financial assets in respect of derivatives; prepayments; other receivables; and other current assets

"Fixed assets, net" includes fixed assets and construction in progress

"Intangible assets, net" includes intangible assets and goodwill

"Other non-current assets" includes other equity investments; long-term equity investments; long-term receivables; investment property; and other non-current assets

"Loans and credit from banks and other lenders" includes short-term loans and non-current liabilities due within one year

"Other current liabilities" includes financial liabilities in respect of derivatives; payables for employee benefits, taxes, interest, dividends and others; advances from customers and other current liabilities "Other long-term liabilities" includes long-term payables, provisions, deferred income and other non-current liabilities

Income Statement Adjustments



Q3 2024 USD (m) Q3 2023 USD (m) Q3 2024 RMB (m) Q3 2023 RMB (m) Reported Net Loss (133) (112) (943) (800) Adjustments to COGS & Operating Expenses:







1.

Amortization of acquisition-related PPA and other acquisition related costs 6 4 42 30 2.

Amortization of Transfer assets received and written-up due to 2017

ChemChina-Syngenta transaction (non-cash) 5 5 37 34 3.

Accelerated depreciation 1 1 10 6 4.

Incentive plans - (2) - (16) 5.

ASBEs classifications COGS impact (27) (12) (195) (84) 6.

ASBEs classifications OPEX impact 27 12 195 84 7.

Measures to improve efficiencies 8 - 59 - 8.

Provisions such as legal claims, registration impairment and ‎update of

registration depreciation ‎ 19 - 139 - 9.

Soil and water cleanup and remediation 6 - 43 - Total Adjustments to Operating Income (EBIT) 46 7 330 53 Total Adjustments to EBITDA 24 (2) 173 (14) Adjustments to Financing Expenses:







10.

Non-cash adjustment related to put option revaluations 3 (11) 21 (77) 11.

Other financing expenses 1 - 10 - Adjustments to Taxes:







Taxes impact 4 (1) 27 (5) Total adjustments to Net loss 55 (4) 388 (28) Adjusted Net Loss (78) (115) (555) (829)



9M 2024 USD (m) 9M 2023 USD (m) 9M 2024 RMB (m) 9M 2023 RMB (m) Reported Net loss (259) (146) (1,838) (1,042) Adjustments to COGS & Operating Expenses:







1.

Amortization of acquisition-related PPA and other acquisition related costs 14 13 97 88 2.

Amortization of Transfer assets received and written-up due to 2017

ChemChina-Syngenta transaction (non-cash) 15 16 109 109 3.

Accelerated depreciation 3 2 22 16 4.

Incentive plans - (7) - (48) 5.

ASBEs classifications COGS impact (87) (65) (617) (452) 6.

ASBEs classifications OPEX impact 87 65 617 452 7.

Measures to improve efficiencies 23 - 166 - 8.

Provisions such as legal claims, registration impairment and ‎update of

registration depreciation 63 - 451 - 9.

‎Soil and water cleanup and remediation‎ 17 - 121 - Total Adjustments to Operating Income (EBIT) 136 24 965 165 Total Adjustments to EBITDA 80 (6) 567 (41) Adjustments to Financing Expenses:







10.

Non-cash adjustment related to put options revaluation (30) (11) (212) (77) 11.

Other financing expenses 10 - 69 - Adjustments to Taxes:







Taxes impact (6) (2) (41) (15) Total adjustments to Net loss 110 11 782 73 Adjusted Net loss (149) (135) (1,057) (969)

Notes:

1.

Amortization of acquisition-related PPA and other acquisition related costs :

a.

Amortization of Legacy PPA of 2011 acquisition of Solutions (non-cash) : Under ASBE, since the third combined reporting for Q3 2017, the Company has inherited the historical "legacy" amortization charge that ChemChina previously was incurring in respect of its acquisition of Solutions in 2011. This amortization is done in a linear manner on a quarterly basis, most of which will have been completed by the end of 2020.

b.

Amortization of acquisition-related PPA (non-cash) and other acquisition-related costs : Related mainly to the non-cash amortization of intangible assets created as part of the Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) on acquisitions, with no impact on the ongoing performance of the companies acquired, as well as other M&A-related costs.

2.

Amortization of Transfer assets received and written-up due to 2017 ChemChina-Syngenta transaction (non-cash):

The proceeds from the Divestment of crop protection products in connection with the approval by the EU Commission of the acquisition of Syngenta by ChemChina, net of taxes and transaction expenses, were paid to Syngenta in return for the transfer of a portfolio of products in Europe of similar nature and economic value. Since the products acquired from Syngenta are of the same nature and with the same net economic value as those divested, and since in 2018 the Company adjusted for the one-time gain that it made on the divested products, the additional amortization charge incurred due to the written-up value of the acquired assets is also adjusted to present a consistent view of Divestment and Transfer transactions, which had no net impact on the underlying economic performance of the Company. These additional amortization charges will continue until 2032 but at a reducing rate, yet will still be at a meaningful level until 2028.

3.

Accelerated depreciation: These charges relate to accelerated depreciation attributed to the upgrade & relocation programs in China and Israel, in which production assets located in the old production sites in Huai'An and Beer-Sheva are in relocation process to new sites. Since some older production assets may not be able to be relocated, or are not operational, these are depreciated over a shorter period.

4.

Incentive plans: ADAMA granted certain of its employees, a long-term incentive (LTI) in the form of 'phantom' awards linked to the Company's share price. As such, the Company records an expense, or recognizes income, depending on the fluctuation in the Company's share price, regardless of award exercises. To neutralize the impact of such share price movements on the measurement of the Company's performance and expected employee compensation and to reflect the existing phantom awards, in the Company's adjusted financial performance, the LTI is presented on an equity-settled basis in accordance with the value of the existing plan at the grant date.

5.

6. ASBEs classifications COGS impact: according to the ASBE guidelines [IAS 37], certain items (specifically certain transportation costs) are classified under COGS.

7.

‎ Measures to improve efficiencies:

ADAMA recorded costs due to certain measures initiated to improve efficiencies mainly personnel changes

8.

Provisions such as legal claims, registration impairment and ‎update of registration depreciation.

9.

Soil and water cleanup and remediation:

a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of the Company ‎filed with Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection a remediation plan regarding ‎its plant in Be'er Sheva

in Q2 2024. During Q3 2024 additional expenses were recorded regarding the Company's sites in Israel. ‎

10.

Non-cash, non-recurring items due to revaluation of put options attributed to minority stake in subsidiaries.

11.

Other financing expenses:

Expenses mainly deriving from tax claims surcharges and inflation.



Exchange Rate Data for the Company's Principal Functional Currencies



September 30

Q3 Average

9M Average 2024 2023 Change

2024 2023 Change

2024 2023 Change EUR/USD ‎1.119‎ 1.060 5.60

%

1.098 1.088 0.97

%

1.087 1.083 0.34

% USD/BRL ‎5.448‎ 5.008 -8.80

%

5.545 4.880 -13.63

%

5.238 5.009 -4.58

% USD/PLN ‎3.819‎ 4.370 12.60

%

3.899 4.138 5.76

%

3.963 4.236 6.45

% USD/ZAR ‎17.094‎ 18.939 9.74

%

17.971 18.66 3.67

%

18.481 18.347 -0.73

% AUD/USD ‎0.692‎ 0.648 6.76

%

0.670 0.654 2.39

%

0.662 0.669 -0.99

% GBP/USD ‎1.341‎ 1.223 9.61

%

1.300 1.265 2.73

%

1.277 1.244 2.65

% USD/ILS ‎3.710‎ 3.824 2.98

%

3.713 3.746 0.89

%

3.701 3.643 -1.60

% USD L 3M ‎4.59%‎ 5.39

% -0.8 bp

5.08

% 5.39

% -0.31 bp

5.24

% 3.56

% 1.68bp



September 30

Q3 Average

9M Average 2024 2023 Change

2024 2023 Change

2024 2023 Change USD/RMB 7.007 7.180 -2.40

%

7.115 7.173 -0.81

%

7.108 7.008 1.44

% EUR/RMB 7.843 7.610 3.06

%

7.816 7.803 0.15

%

7.725 7.590 1.78

% RMB/BRL 0.777 0.697 -11.47

%

0.779 0.680 -14.55

%

0.737 0.715 -3.10

% RMB/PLN 0.545 0.609 10.45

%

0.548 0.577 4.99

%

0.557 0.604 7.77

% RMB/ZAR 2.439 2.638 7.52

%

2.526 2.601 2.88

%

2.600 2.618 0.69

% AUD/RMB 4.847 4.652 4.20

%

4.766 4.693 1.56

%

4.707 4.687 0.43

% GBP/RMB 9.396 8.783 6.98

%

9.250 9.077 1.90

%

9.074 8.714 4.13

% RMB/ILS 0.529 0.533 0.59

%

0.522 0.522 0.08

%

0.521 0.520 -0.16

% RMB Shibor 3M 1.84

% 2.30

% -0.46 bp

1.86

% 2.11

% -0.25bp

2.04

% 2.27

% -0.23 bp

Forward looking statement:

This press release published by ADAMA Ltd. or ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (together the "Company") is for marketing and information purposes only, and contains forward-looking statements which are based on Company's management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company's management. By this press release, the Company does not intend to give, and the press release does not constitute, professional or business advice or an offer or recommendation to perform any transaction in the Company's securities. The accuracy, completeness and/or adequacy of the content of this press release, as well as any estimation and/or assessment included in this press release, if at all, is not warranted or guaranteed and the Company disclaims any intention and/or obligation to comply with such content. The Company shall not be liable for any loss, claim, liability or damage of any kind resulting from your reliance on, or reference to, any detail, fact or opinion presented herein. The Company's assessments are based on the information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and may not be realized or be realized in a different manner than the Company estimates, inter alia, due to factors out of the Company's control, including the risk factors listed in the Company's annual reports, changes in the industry or potential operations of the Company's competitors. Any content contained herein shall not constitute or be construed as any regulatory, valuation, legal, tax, accounting and investment advice or any advice of any kind or any part of it, nor shall they constitute or be construed as any recommendation, solicitation, offer or commitment (or any part of it) to buy, sell, subscribe for or underwrite any securities, provide any credit or insurance or engage in any transactions. Before entering into any transactions, you shall ensure that you fully understand the potential risks and returns of such transactions. Before making such decisions, you shall consult the advisors you think necessary, including your accountant, investment advisor and legal and tax specialists. The Company and its affiliates, controlling persons, directors, officials, partners, employees, agents, representatives or their advisors shall not assume any responsibilities of any kind (including negligence or others) for the use of and reliance on such information by you or any person to whom such information are provided.

[1]

CER – Constant Exchange Rates

[2] Sources: CCPIA (China Crop Protection Industry Association), BAIINFO, FocusEconomics, China ‎Containerized Freight Index, internal sources

[3] For an analysis of the differences between the adjusted income statement items and the income statement items as reported in the financial statements, see below "Analysis of Gaps between Adjusted Income Statement and Income Statement in Financial Statements".

[4]

The number of shares used to calculate both basic and diluted earnings per share in both Q3 2024 and 2023 is 2,329.8 million shares.

[5] For an analysis of the differences between the adjusted income statement items and the income statement items as reported in the financial statements, see below "Analysis of Gaps between Adjusted Income Statement and Income Statement in Financial Statements".

[6]

The number of shares used to calculate both basic and diluted earnings per share in both 9M

2024 and 2023 is 2,329.8 million shares.

Logo -

SOURCE ADAMA Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED