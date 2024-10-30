DXC Technology and Accelya Partner to Accelerate Airline Innovation and Enhance the Traveller Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Accelya's industry-leading Offer, Order, Settle is now supplemented by DXC's global leadership and solutions

Partnership will enable Accelya to accelerate modernization and provide a comprehensive, cloud-based FLX ONE (OOSD) retailing DXC's expertise in systems integration offers a solution to manage their infrastructure

ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC ), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services partner, and Accelya, a leading global provider of technology solutions to the airline industry, today announced they will partner to offer airlines a seamless and modern airport retail experience and accelerate system integrations for airlines globally. This will enable airlines to modernize operations and introduce new innovative offerings for their customers, ultimately enhancing the traveller's experience.

Accelya will leverage DXC's proprietary Departure Control Systems (DCS) industry solution for ensuring operational efficiency and enhanced passenger experiences at the airport.

This DXC technology enables Accelya's FLX ONE capabilities, which is part of its new FLX ONE retailing platform. The FLX ONE retailing platform currently generates more than 30 billion offers globally each day and helps airlines manage flight inventory and book seats. With FLX ONE, airlines now have the opportunity to leverage a single platform covering each phase of The International Air Transport Association (IATA) Offers, Orders, Settle & Delivery to offer a modern, personalized and frictionless experience for travellers.

The platform will help airlines seamlessly manage ticketing offers and orders, as well as reservation fulfilment on their own platforms, reducing overhead costs and ultimately growing revenue by enabling more personalized offers and richer, customer-centric retailing capabilities such as personalized offers and enhanced servicing functionality all along the customer journey.

"FLX ONE is a proven, future-ready platform that gives airlines complete control over their retailing-from booking to boarding-delivering a seamless experience," said Sam Gilliland, CEO of Accelya. "The addition of FLX Delivery, powered by DXC's airport technology, makes FLX ONE a truly comprehensive OOSD solution and a genuine alternative to legacy systems."

DXC and Accelya are also partnering to establish DXC as Accelya's preferred systems integrator. DXC's deep industry expertise, matched with its ability to execute with precision on large scale system integrations, will accelerate modernization and drive innovation for the world's leading airlines.

"DXC partners with the world's leading airlines to deliver seamless experiences and leverage transformational technology like AI across their business operations," said Chris Drumgoole, Managing Director for DXC's Global Infrastructure Services. "Our new partnership with Accelya will bring tremendous value to airlines that want to continue to modernize their systems while elevating the customer experience and increasing return on investment."

Accelya

Accelya

Accelya is a leading global software provider to the airline industry, powering 200+ airlines with an open, modular software platform that enables innovative airlines to drive growth, delight their customers and take control of their retailing.

We support airline retailing from offer to settlement, both above and below the wing. Powered by AWS, Accelya is proud to deliver leading-edge technologies to our customers. We are proven at scale, processing 350K offers each second, with our financial solutions processing $100 billion annually. Powering more than 50% of global NDC transactions, we are ready to deliver our Offers and Orders for airlines looking for flexibility, performance, scalability and reliability.

With 40 years of industry experience, long-term backing from Vista Equity Partners and 2,5K employees across 10 global offices, we have the scale and track record to deliver what each airline needs.

We are proud to enable innovation-led growth for the airline industry and put control back in the hands of airlines.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that any result, goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in DXC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC ) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.

