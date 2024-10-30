Strengthening Bonds Through United Nations Peacekeeping In South Sudan

(MENAFN- APO Group)

For United Nations peacekeepers operating in the complex and volatile environment of South Sudan, relationships are everything.

Whether it's patrolling to remote areas to protect communities caught up in conflict, ensuring that humanitarian aid reaches the most vulnerable, or bringing feuding groups together to resolve their grievances, securing the trust and confidence of the people is key to the work of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

Chinese peacekeepers serving with UNMISS in the Greater Bahr El Ghazal region are building strong bonds with those they serve through a wide variety of activities, including humanitarian initiatives, cultural exchanges, and vital infrastructure projects.

A major achievement has been overcoming sweltering heat and rough terrain to restore the Turalei-Agok supply route, a critical road connecting Warrap and Unity states.

“Every bump we fixed was a step toward making life safer and easier for locals,” explains Sergeant Zhang Lei.

Local businessman, Kuol Bol, says before the rehabilitation project, the road was almost impassable with trucks constantly getting stuck and traders forced to carry their goods on foot for miles.

“Since it was fixed, my business has been more consistent, and we can receive medicine and supplies quicker. These engineers didn't just mend the road-they mended our hope for better days,” he says.

Beyond their operational roles, the Chinese peacekeepers have fostered friendships through cultural exchanges.

During downtime while renovating the Kuajok airstrip, they taught children simple Chinese phrases and played traditional games, breaking through language and cultural barriers to connect on an emotional level.

“They taught me to say 'Ni hao (Hello)' and 'Zai jian (Goodbye)', I want to learn more words so I can talk to them when they come back,” says six-year-old Deng.

“These interactions go beyond the material help; they touch the children's hearts. It teaches them about kindness, resilience, and the idea that there are people in the world who care for them, even from faraway lands,” says school principal Deng Malith.

“It's moments like these that remind us why we serve-to create not just peace but understanding,” responds Captain Li Min.

The contingent also distributed more than 7,600 items, including school supplies, sports gear and medical materials, to the Wau primary school to demonstrate the importance of education in ensuring these children can achieve their full potential in life.

They combined this humanitarian initiative with a celebration featuring traditional Chinese performances, such as the lion dance.“When the lion leaped and roared, I felt a sense of strength and excitement. It's a day I'll never forget,” said 12-year-old Awer.

“For these children, it is more than entertainment, it's a chance to connect with a distant culture that has come here not just as peacekeepers but as friends,” says Principal Deng Malith.

