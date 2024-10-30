Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From Egyptian Minister Of Foreign Affairs
10/30/2024 5:30:58 AM
HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call from HE Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt Dr. Badr Abdelaaty.
The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation between the two countries and the means to enhance it, developments of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the mediation efforts aimed to reach an immediate ceasefire, the unimpeded access of humanitarian aid to all of the strip's areas, in addition to developments in Lebanon, particularly ceasefire efforts and providing humanitarian and aid assistance to the brotherly Palestinian people.
