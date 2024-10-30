Over-The-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Size, Share, Outlook, Industry Analysis And Prospect 2022 To 2031 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rising Self-Medication Practices, Increased Accessibility, and Expanding Product Range Drive Growth in the OTC Drugs Worldwide

CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years, as revenue is expected to increase from US$ 1,29,963.03 million in 2022 to US$ 2,38,453.92 million by 2031, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% over the forecast period. This growth trajectory underscores the increasing demand for accessible healthcare solutions and a heightened focus on self-medication practices among consumers worldwide.The Request of this Sample Report Here:-OTC drugs, which include medications available to consumers without a prescription, are gaining popularity due to their convenience, affordability, and the rising preference for self-managed healthcare solutions. With an expanding range of products available for common health issues such as colds, pain relief, gastrointestinal disorders, and allergy management, the OTC drugs market continues to offer a compelling choice for consumers seeking immediate and cost-effective solutions.The expansion of the OTC market is driven by factors such as evolving consumer preferences, increased awareness of healthcare products, and an aging population keen on maintaining health autonomy. The market has also benefitted from favorable regulatory frameworks in regions that encourage the responsible use of OTC drugs, as well as innovations in product formulations and packaging that enhance convenience and appeal.North America and Europe currently lead the market due to robust consumer awareness, regulatory support, and a well-established distribution network, while Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth rate, attributed to a growing middle-class population, rising healthcare expenditures, and increased availability of OTC products in both urban and rural areas.As the industry advances, market players are anticipated to invest more in digital platforms and e-commerce, providing consumers with enhanced access to OTC products through online channels. Key industry players are also focusing on expanding their product portfolios to cater to specific consumer needs, ensuring comprehensive treatment options for a variety of health conditions.List of Key Companies Profiled:AbbVie Inc.Alfresa Pharma CorporationBayer AGDr's LaboratoriesGlaxoSmithKline PlcGlenmark Pharmaceutical Products Ltd.Johnson & JohnsonMerck & Co Inc.Novartis AGPerrigo Company Plc.PfizerReckitt Benckiser Group Plc.Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.Other Prominent PlayersSegmentation OverviewRead Detailed Index of full Research Study at @:-The following are the various segments of the Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market:By Product Type segment of the Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market is sub-segmented into:Cough, Cold, and InfluenzaAnalgesicsDermatology ProductsGastrointestinal ProductsVitamins, Minerals, and Supplements (VMS)Weight-Loss/Dietary ProductsOphthalmic ProductsSleeping AidsOthersBy Mode of Intake segment of the Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market is sub-segmented into:TopicalOralParenteralBy Distribution Channel segment of the Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market is sub-segmented into:Hospital PharmaciesRetail PharmaciesOnline PharmacyBy Region segment of the Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market is sub-segmented into:North AmericaThe U.S.CanadaMexicoEuropeWestern EuropeThe UKGermanyFranceItalySpainRest of Western EuropeEastern EuropePolandRussiaRest of Eastern EuropeAsia PacificChinaIndiaJapanSouth KoreaAustralia & New ZealandASEANRest of Asia PacificMiddle East & Africa (MEA)UAESaudi ArabiaSouth AfricaRest of MEASouth AmericaArgentinaBrazilRest of South AmericaDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Mirza Aamir Beg

Astute Analytica

+91 99108 20439

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.