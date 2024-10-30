Ministry of Economy and SLC sign MoU to strengthen legal and institutional cooperation

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 29 October 2024 - The Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) and the Ministry of Economy (MOEC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in legal and institutional fields, promote expertise and knowledge exchange, and implement joint projects.



The MoU was signed by H.E. Abdulla Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy, and H.E. Ahmad bin Meshar Al Muhairi, Secretary General of the SLC.



This MoU facilitates advancing the legislative process to align with sustainable development goals, establishing a clear framework for sharing insights and feedback between both parties to support the development of proposed legal provisions. The scope of cooperation includes legislative proposals aligned with the UAE's sustainable development strategies. Both parties will share accurate data and essential information to support the study of draft legislation, enhancing legislative effectiveness and analysing existing legislation to identify strengths and areas for improvement.



H.E. Al Saleh stated: “Under the guidance of our wise leadership, the UAE has placed high priority on adopting international best practices and forging partnerships with global entities and organisations to build a comprehensive economic legislative framework, supervised by the General Secretariat of the Cabinet. This framework has led to the development and issuance of over 30 legislations and resolutions in the past four years.”



HE added: “Our collaboration with the SLC offers promising opportunities for the sustaining the UAE’s legislative development process. This partnership strengthens our collective expertise and knowledge exchange, enhancing the competitiveness of the national business landscape. It also reaffirms the UAE's commitment to achieving global leadership in formulating proactive legislation for emerging economic sectors, in line with the goals outlined in the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.”



H.E. Ahmad bin Meshar Al Muhairi commented: “Signing the MoU with the MOEC is a significant step towards strengthening collaboration with federal and local government entities. This MoU reflects our commitment to building a more flexible and sustainable legislative ecosystem, providing a robust framework that supports national economic growth and aligns seamlessly with the UAE’s strategic goals. The MoU underscores our dedication to expanding institutional collaboration, recognising the critical importance joint efforts in developing and future-proofing the legislative system.”



The MoU will promote effective implementation of legislation by facilitating knowledge and expertise exchange, and holding joint workshops and training courses to enhance legal skills. The MoU also ensures new legislation is shared with the MOEC through official channels, along with its English translation.



Under the MoU, the MOEC and SLC will conduct joint research on existing legal issues, organise meetings to discuss critical topics of mutual interest, collaborate on the implementation of legal projects with societal benefits, and facilitate knowledge sharing through studies and research. The MoU scope further includes enhancing institutional efficiency and participating in conferences, seminars, lectures, and workshops organised by either party.



The MoU reflects a shared commitment to bolstering institutional cooperation, enhancing the business environment, and streamlining legal and economic processes, thereby driving sustainable development, and fostering innovation across public and private sectors, with a particular focus on the legislative field.





