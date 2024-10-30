(MENAFN- Viola Communications) ABU DHABI, UAE, October 29, 2024: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), the UAE’s leading diplomatic training centre, hosted His Excellency Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, along with a delegation of diplomatic experts. During the event, His Excellency delivered a speech titled “Viet Nam - UAE Comprehensive Partnership: Shared Vision for Peace, Development and Prosperity”.



Attending the speech were His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; His Excellency Nickolay Mladenov, Director-General of AGDA; His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al-Nuaimi, Director-General of The Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR); and Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of AGDA. They were joined by a ministerial delegation from the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.



The speech took place alongside the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Vietnam. In his remarks, the Prime Minister discussed the potential for joint cooperation between Vietnam and Middle Eastern countries, particularly the UAE. He emphasized the importance of strengthening collaboration between the two nations across various fields, including cybersecurity, climate change, food security, global security, and peace. Additionally, his Excellency Pham Minh Chinh highlighted UAE-Vietnam partnership in advanced technologies, particularly in artificial intelligence, and underscored the necessity of implementing a comprehensive cooperation strategy to promote sustainable economic growth.







MENAFN30102024004038001067ID1108832752