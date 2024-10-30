Fortis Hospital Nagarbhavi Removes 5-Year-Old Fish Bone from 61-Year-Old Man’s Abdomen

(MENAFN- Avian We) Bengaluru, 30th October 2024: Fortis Hospital Nagarbhavi successfully removed a fish bone measuring 2cms that had been lodged in a patient’s abdomen for over five years. The patient had previously undergone an endoscopic procedure five years ago at another hospital to remove a fish bone, but the current one had likely been missed at that time. Dr. Pranav Honnavara Srinivasan, Consultant – Gastrointestinal Surgery at Fortis Hospital Nagarbhavi, not only removed the lodged fish bone but also treated the patient's gallbladder disease and repaired an umbilical hernia during the same surgery. The patient gradually recovered and was discharged 3 days later in a stable condition.

The patient, Rajesh (Name changed) had been experiencing chronic abdominal pain and discomfort for years. Despite undergoing multiple diagnostic tests and treatments over the years, the source of the patient's discomfort remained unclear. It was only after recent imaging that the fish bone, embedded in the omentum (a layer of tissue surrounding the abdominal organs), was discovered. Years earlier, he had reported swallowing fish bones, one of which had been removed endoscopically. However, the recently discovered bone had been missed during that initial procedure. Dr. Pranav opted for a minimally invasive laparoscopic approach to remove the foreign object, which allows for faster recovery.

Giving details of the case, Dr Pranav Honnavara Srinivasan, Consultant – Gastrointestinal Surgery, Fortis Hospital Nagarbhavi said, “This case presented unique challenges due to the fish bone being lodged in patient's abdomen for over five years, which had previously gone undetected. This case particularly is complex as we needed to not only address the foreign object but also treat concurrent conditions such as his gallbladder stones and an umbilical hernia in the same operation. By utilizing advanced laparoscopic techniques, we were able to perform multiple procedures simultaneously, ensuring a minimally invasive approach that significantly reduced the patient’s recovery time and risk of complications. This surgery demonstrated the tremendous potential of laparoscopic surgery in addressing multiple medical issues simultaneously, offering patients a safer, faster recovery with fewer disruptions to their daily life."

Mr. Akshay Oleti, Business Head, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru said, "At Fortis Hospitals, we are committed to providing world-class medical care tailored to meet the specific needs of each patient. Our skilled medical team, along with our focus on innovation, allows us to offer transformative treatment experiences. This case exemplifies our dedication to combining cutting-edge techniques with compassionate care, ensuring that patients not only receive the highest standard of treatment but also a seamless, supportive recovery process."





