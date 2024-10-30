Birla Brainiacs Welcomes Ayushmann Khurrana as an Investor and Official Brand Ambassador

(MENAFN- Concept PR) New Delhi, 29 October 2024: Bollywood superstar and youth icon Ayushmann Khurrana has made a significant strategic investment in Techybrid ThinkTank Private Limited and has officially taken on the role of brand ambassador for its innovative hybrid homeschooling platform, Birla Brainiacs. Founded by Mr. Nirvaan Birla, Birla Brainiacs aims to transform the educational landscape in India by integrating online and offline learning, tailored to the evolving needs of students and parents.



Birla Brainiacs’ partnership with Ayushmann Khurrana comes at a pivotal moment, as families increasingly seek personalised and flexible educational solutions. Birla Brainiacs addresses this demand by providing a comprehensive curriculum that includes core academic programs alongside a diverse range of upskilling courses such as Financial Literacy, Coding, Music, and Communicative English. This holistic approach ensures students are equipped with both academic knowledge and essential life skills for the future.



Ayushmann Khurrana said, “Holistic growth is extremely crucial for a child’s overall development and I am glad to be a part of this movement that provides a comprehensive curriculum along with upskilling courses for children. In today’s fast paced world, children need more than just traditional education and with courses that Birla Brainiacs provides, it will help empower children and prepare them better for the future. Together, we all can be instrumental and revolutionize education for the new generation of children with platforms such as Birla Brainiacs, ultimately opening their doors for a brighter future.”



Talking about the collaboration with Ayushmann Khurana, Mr. Nirvaan Birla, Founder and Managing Director of Birla Brainiacs said, “Ayushmann’s passion for innovation and deep belief in the importance of holistic education perfectly align with our mission. As an investor, Ayushmann brings not only his celebrity influence but also a commitment to advancing educational reform in India. His investment will enhance the platform’s capabilities and expand its reach, ensuring that Birla Brainiacs can deliver high-quality, personalised educational experiences to a wider audience. This support will significantly strengthen our capacity to provide students with a flexible, future-ready learning platform.”



Mr. Muddassar Nazar, CEO of Birla Brainiacs added, “With Ayushmann on board, we are more motivated than ever to empower students and families. His partnership amplifies our commitment to shaping the leaders of tomorrow through a hybrid homeschooling model that not only prioritises academic excellence but also offers access to vital upskilling courses.”



Ayushmann also featured in two campaign videos for Birla Brainiacs, showcasing the unique advantages of the platform. These campaign videos highlight how Birla Brainiacs enables students to balance academic pursuits with personal development, thanks to its flexible structure and focus on individual attention. The advertisements will be launched across various digital platforms, cinemas, and OTT services, reinforcing Birla Brainiacs' position as a key player in the educational sector.



The campaigns will feature Birla Brainiacs' innovative curriculum, which not only addresses traditional academic subjects but also incorporates essential 21st-century skills. By ensuring students excel academically and develop critical competencies, Birla Brainiacs prepares them for success in an increasingly digital and interconnected world.



With Ayushmann Khurrana at the helm, Birla Brainiacs is poised to revolutionise hybrid learning, making quality education accessible to students nationwide. This combination of flexible schooling, personalised attention, and a robust upskilling curriculum positions Birla Brainiacs as a game-changer in India’s educational landscape.





