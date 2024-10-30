Dubai Set to Host the Pioneering International Geotechnical Innovation Conference (IGIC) UAE on October 30-31, 2024

(MENAFN- Coral Coast PR) Dubai, UAE – With UAE’s construction sector estimated at USD 640bn and the wider GCC region recording USD 2.7 trillion plus worth of projects, the burgeoning construction sector of the desert nations calls for extensive geotechnical construction services. Against this backdrop, Dubai is set to host the International Geotechnical Innovation Conference (IGIC) UAE on October 30-31, 2024, at the Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre. The event is supported by Dubai Municipality, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL), Abu Dhabi University, and Khalifa University.

This strategic event is part of the IGIC series of events, with its first edition having taken place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on May 6-7, 2024. The second edition will be held in Dubai on October 30-31, 2024, aiming to support the industry in achieving its ambitious projects by addressing unique challenges encountered during the construction of underground infrastructure and deep foundations for large scale projects, such as arid desert soil, high salinity, expansive clays, extreme heat, and seismic activity, highlighting the need for innovative geotechnical solutions. IGIC UAE will bring together project owners, contractors, consultants, and leading experts to discuss best practices and cutting-edge innovations essential for addressing these challenges.

Fugro, a global leader in geo-data services, is the Official Geotechnical Partner for the conference. Key sessions will focus on advanced ground engineering techniques, ground improvement practices, pile design optimization, and innovative technologies for sustainable construction methodologies. The conference will also explore sustainable and green construction practices, as well as resilient infrastructure amidst changing climatic and weather patterns.

Distinguished speakers at the conference include:

• Prof. Dr.-Ing Rolf Katzenbach, Professor at the Technical University of Darmstadt

• Prof. Dr. Lyesse Lalaoui, Full Professor at the Soil Mechanics Laboratory, École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL)

• Prof. Dr. Rod Eddies, Solution Director Land Site Characterization at Fugro

• Dr. Ala Sainak, Geotechnical Lead at ADNOC (PMC SNC-Lavalin)

• Dr. Tamer Al Hafez, Senior Specialist in Drainage Projects, Dubai Municipality

The conference will also feature an international exhibition showcasing the latest technologies and equipment in geotechnical engineering, including ground improvement solutions, geosynthetics, and remote sensing technologies. Leading exhibitors include Fugro, Expander Body International, Beijing Hengxiang Hongye Soil and Foundation Improvement Technology and Bauer Maschinen GmbH, among others.

IGIC UAE will further feature an exclusive workshop on the second day led by Prof. Dr. Lyesse Lalaoui, Full Professor at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL), on the innovative subject of “Energy Geostructures and Infrastructure”.

IGIC UAE presents a unique opportunity for networking with key stakeholders in underground infrastructure and deep foundation construction, offering valuable insights into industry best practices and the latest innovations.





