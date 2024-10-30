Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Inaugurates Lyfius Pharma’s Flagship Penicillin-G Facility at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 29th October, 2024: Lyfius Pharma proudly announces the inauguration of its state-of-the-art Pen-G manufacturing facility, at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. With an annual production capacity of 15,000 metric tonnes (MT), the facility was virtually inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi in the presence of Shri. Jagat Prakash Nadda (Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Health & Family Welfare), Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya (Union Minister of Labour & Employment, Youth Affairs & Sports), Smt. Anupriya Patel (Union MoS Chemicals & Fertilizers, Health & Family Welfare), Shri. Prataprao Jadhav (Union MoS (IC) Ayush, MoS Health & Family Welfare) and Sushri Shobha Karandlaje (Union MoS Labour & Employment, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises).



This facility represents a strategic investment of ₹2,500 crores, under the Government of India’s PLI Scheme, and exemplifies how private sector participation can significantly contribute to national growth, drive innovation, and enhance healthcare security. The PLI scheme for the pharmaceutical sector aims to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities in critical KSMs, DIs, and APIs.



Commenting on the occasion, Mr. M.V. Rama Krishna, Director Lyfius Pharma, said “The launch of our Pen-G facility is a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance local production and reduce import dependency for critical pharmaceutical ingredients. This investment underscores our commitment to support the government’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, establishing India as a global pharmaceutical manufacturing hub.”







