Veteran Community Resource & Job Fair Event To Honor And Empower Veterans

Waukesha, WI - On Thursday, November 7, 2024, veterans, active military members, their families, and community supporters are invited to attend the "Succeeding After Service" Veteran Community Resource & Job Fair event at Waukesha County Technical College. This free event, open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., will be held in Room AJN at the college's campus located at 800 Main Street, "S" Building, in Pewaukee, WI.



This event, hosted in honor of National Veterans and Military Families Month, provides veterans and military families with essential resources, career connections, and workshops. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with up to 50 local employers ready to discuss job opportunities. Additionally, the event will feature a range of community resources, offering assistance from educational programs to vital support services for reentering the workforce.



Event Highlights:

.Community Resources: Attendees will have access to a variety of resources, including vocational rehabilitation, training programs, veteran benefits, reentry services, literacy support, and more. Free haircuts and professional photos will be offered to job seekers to help them enhance their LinkedIn profiles.

.Mobile Vet Center: On-site, the Mobile Vet Center will provide critical support, including confidential counseling for veterans and their families on issues such as PTSD, transition assistance, bereavement, and more. Staffed by Vet Center counselors, the mobile clinic can also assist veterans with VA benefits enrollment and paperwork.



.Workshops: A series of free, no-registration-required workshops will be held, covering topics that are highly relevant to the veteran community, including:



oFederal Employment: Navigating the Application Process (9:30 - 10:30 a.m.)

oCommon Scams & Frauds (10:30 - 11:30 a.m.)

oDiscrimination (11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.)

The "Succeeding After Service" event is presented in partnership with the Bureau of Job Service, Wisconsin Departments of Veteran Services, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), Transfer Inc and Waukesha County Technical College. This collaborative effort underscores the commitment of these organizations to support the successful transition and integration of veterans into civilian life.

For additional information about the event or how to participate, please email ...



Join us on November 7 to connect with resources, gain valuable insights, and explore meaningful employment opportunities tailored for veterans and their families. Together, we can help our veterans succeed after service.



Contact: Workforce Development Center - 262-956-6756



