KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 1.14 To USD 71.14 Pb

10/30/2024 5:10:41 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price fell USD 1.14 to USD 71.14 per barrel on Tuesday, compared with USD 72.28 pb on Monday, Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Wednesday.
Globally, brent crude went down by 30 cents to USD 71.12 pb, and West Texas Intermediate crude fell by 17 cents to USD 67.21 pb.
The American Petroleum Institute (API) said on Tuesday that crude oil inventories in the US declined by 573,000 barrels for the week ending October 25. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

