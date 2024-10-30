Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach Celebrates Big Win As Family Resort Of The Year At TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2024 Thailand

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Committed to sustainability and innovation, the resort offers engaging programs that inspire young guests to appreciate and protect the environment. Through hands-on experiences like the Butterfly Sanctuary, part of the Good Travel Program, children learn about the butterfly life cycle and the critical role these pollinators play in the ecosystem. This immersive tour includes a unique opportunity to feed butterflies and explore the sanctuary, which supports the revival of native butterfly populations.



For families eager to discover the Andaman Sea, the Merlin House Reef provides direct access to diverse marine life. Located just steps from guests' rooms, this area is perfect for snorkeling, kayaking, and diving, allowing families to explore the underwater world without leaving the resort. Complementary educational activities, such as sea glass jewelry making, microplastic workshops, keychain crafting, and beach science experiments, further enhance this eco-conscious experience.



Guests can unwind at three inviting swimming pools, from a vibrant pool with a swim-up bar to a serene oasis featuring private whirlpools. Modern fitness facilities promote wellness, while the dedicated Kids' Club offers creative activities for younger guests.

A diverse range of dining venues provides memorable culinary experiences, from beachfront lunches to special family dinners. Engaging activities and eco-friendly workshops encourage exploration and a connection with nature, making the resort an ideal destination for families, couples, and groups seeking to create lasting memories.

Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach 's commitment to sustainability, diverse family-focused programs, and innovative learning experiences sets it apart as a premier destination for families. The resort has received glowing feedback from guests and stakeholders alike, further emphasizing its exceptional offerings.

'Families leave our resort with lasting memories and a deeper appreciation for nature. Our dedication to creating an exceptional family-friendly environment has been widely recognized, with numerous accolades from our partners acknowledging us as one of the top family resorts in Phuket,' said Mr. Trevor May, Cluster General Manager of Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach .

This achievement is a testament to the hard work and passion of the resort's associates, the loyalty of its valued guests, and the support of its business partners. Families from around the world are warmly invited to discover an unforgettable getaway at Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach the place where cherished memories are made.

About Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach

Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach is a family-friendly resort set on the stunning, secluded stretch of Tri-Trang Beach. Surrounded by forested mountains and lush tropical gardens, this Phuket spa resort features its vibrant reef and offers stylish accommodations. With 414 guest rooms, the resort caters to every needfrom family adventures to MICE events and weddings. Guests can indulge in a refreshing oasis with three stunning swimming pools, each designed to create a unique atmospherewhether it's sipping cocktails at the lively pool with a swim-up bar or basking in serenity at the tranquil oasis with private whirlpools, modern fitness facilities, a dedicated Kids' Club, and The Spa. A diverse array of dining options ensures that all tastes are catered to, while outstanding activity programs provide engaging experiences for guests of all ages, making it an ideal choice for all travelers.



