DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your loved one worked as a school or hospital maintenance worker and they have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer please call the remarkable lawyers at the Detroit based law firm of Zamler Shiffman & Karfis anytime at 866-714-6466. The remarkable legal team at Zamler Shiffman & Karfis have been assisting people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma in Michigan for over 45 years and they have an amazing record of compensation for their clients.

"We know that when most people hear the word mesothelioma they think of navy veterans, auto plant workers or shipyard workers. They do not think of school or hospital maintenance workers, but they should. School or hospital maintenance workers might have had daily or routine exposure to asbestos-especially if they regularly worked on or maintained boilers, furnaces or plumbing pipes or equipment. As part of their maintenance duties they were also probably exposed to asbestos replacing or repairing school or hospital ceiling tiles.

"If your loved one now has mesothelioma or lung cancer in Michigan and they worked as a maintenance or repair person at a school or hospital before the mid-1980s please call the legal team at Zamler Shiffman & Karfis at 866-714-6466. Zamler Shiffman & Karfis is Michigan's go to law firm for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer."

The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Troy, Farmington Hills or anywhere in Michigan.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Michigan or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some very honest suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466."We have been assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer for nearly two decades, we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma, and asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations. We want people like this to receive the best possible compensation results. There is no other service like this in the nation."

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic:

