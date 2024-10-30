Hansa Biopharma To Attend Truist Securities Biopharma Symposium

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
LUND, Sweden, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma, "Hansa" (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA) today announced it will attend Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium on November 7 in New York, NY. Hitto Kaufmann, Chief R&D Officer at the Company will participate in a panel discussion entitled, 'Inflammatory Insights:
Advancing novel Therapeutics Across Autoimmune and Inflammatory Indications' on Thursday November 7th from 10:30 to 11:20 AM EST.
Recently Hansa conducted a 12-month follow up analysis of data from the NICE-01 trial of HNSA-5487, the company's next generation molecule. The analysis demonstrates that HNSA-5487 can robustly and very rapidly reduce IgG levels, has redosing potential, and a favorable safety and tolerability profile.
Hansa management will be available for meetings at the conference. If you are interested in meeting with the management team, please contact Hansa Biopharma at [email protected] .
To learn more about Hansa Biopharma see the latest Corporate Presentation
here .
The latest investor presentation can be viewed
here .
Contacts for more information:
Evan Ballantyne,
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
Stephanie Kenney,
VP Global Corporate Affairs
[email protected]
About Hansa Biopharma
Hansa Biopharma is a pioneering commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop and commercialize innovative, lifesaving and life-altering treatments for patients with rare immunological conditions. Hansa Biopharma has developed a first-in-class immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody-cleaving enzyme therapy, which has been shown to enable kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients. Hansa Biopharma has a rich and expanding research and development program based on the Company's proprietary IgG-cleaving enzyme technology platform, to address serious unmet medical needs in transplantation, autoimmune diseases, gene therapy and cancer. Hansa Biopharma is based in Lund, Sweden, and has operations in Europe and the U.S. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HNSA. Find out more at and follow us on LinkedIn .
©2024 Hansa Biopharma AB. Hansa Biopharma, the beacon logo, IDEFIRIX, and IDEFIRIX flower logo are trademarks of Hansa Biopharma AB, Lund, Sweden. All rights reserved.
This information was brought to you by Cision .
,c4057639
The following files are available for download:
|
|
20241017_Truist HC Conf_press release_FINAL
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN30102024003732001241ID1108832413
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.