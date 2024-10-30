Hansa Biopharma To Attend Truist Securities Biopharma Symposium

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma, "Hansa" (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA) today announced it will attend Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium on November 7 in New York, NY. Hitto Kaufmann, Chief Officer at the Company will participate in a panel discussion entitled, 'Inflammatory Insights:

Advancing Therapeutics Across Autoimmune and Inflammatory Indications' on Thursday November 7th from 10:30 to 11:20 AM EST.

Recently Hansa conducted a 12-month follow up analysis of data from the NICE-01 trial of HNSA-5487, the company's next generation molecule. The analysis demonstrates that HNSA-5487 can robustly and very rapidly reduce IgG levels, has redosing potential, and a favorable safety and tolerability profile.

Hansa management will be available for meetings at the conference. If you are interested in meeting with the management team, please contact Hansa Biopharma at [email protected] .

About Hansa Biopharma

Hansa Biopharma is a pioneering commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop and commercialize innovative, lifesaving and life-altering treatments for patients with rare immunological conditions. Hansa Biopharma has developed a first-in-class immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody-cleaving enzyme therapy, which has been shown to enable kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients. Hansa Biopharma has a rich and expanding research and development program based on the Company's proprietary IgG-cleaving enzyme technology platform, to address serious unmet medical needs in transplantation, autoimmune diseases, gene therapy and cancer. Hansa Biopharma is based in Lund, Sweden, and has operations in Europe and the U.S. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HNSA. Find out more at and follow us on LinkedIn .

©2024 Hansa Biopharma AB. Hansa Biopharma, the beacon logo, IDEFIRIX, and IDEFIRIX flower logo are trademarks of Hansa Biopharma AB, Lund, Sweden. All rights reserved.

