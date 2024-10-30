Qatar Chairs Meeting Of GCC Attorneys General And Public Prosecutors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar chaired the 16th meeting of Their Excellencies the Attorneys General and Public Prosecutors of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which was held in Doha yesterday.

Attorney General H E Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi chaired the meeting which brought together Their Excellencies the GCC Attorneys General and Public Prosecutors. Also present was GCC Secretary General H E Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi. At the beginning of the meeting, Al Nuaimi praised GCC Public Prosecution officials and the GCC General Secretariat for their keenness to enhance cooperation and follow up on the implementation of the decisions of previous meetings.

He added that the meeting of Their Excellencies the Attorneys General and Public Prosecutors contributes to the development and strengthening of joint Gulf action, which positively reflects on the GCC interests, enhances the GCC position regionally and internationally, and leads to the achievement of prompt justice, which is considered the lofty goal.

The 16th meeting includes several topics that undoubtedly support the path of cooperation among the GCC public prosecutions, he added.

Meanwhile, AlBudaiwi commended the successive achievements of the GCC Public Prosecution Committee since its first meeting in 2007, primarily the rules of joint cooperation between GCC public prosecutions and attorney generals, the Muscat document on the rules for child protection during investigation, and the ethics document for artificial intelligence (AI) in the work of the public prosecution issued in 2023, with the aim of improving the quality of performance, accelerating decision-making mechanisms, and ensuring the accuracy and efficiency of outputs in a way that enhances justice.

The document is also keen to respect and protect rights and freedoms without prejudice or derogation, in addition to achievements represented in unifying systems and laws, enhancing cooperation in confronting crimes, prosecuting perpetrators, exchanging information and transferring expertise, and coordinating positions between the GCC countries on common issues in a way that strengthens joint Gulf parliamentary cooperation, he added.

He added that the topics included in the 16th meeting in Doha are important and evidence keenness to advance the joint Gulf action process in a way that achieves more integration among the GCC countries in the judicial field in general and the penal field in particular.