Tarjama Unveils Pronoia LLM: Setting New Standards For Arabic AI In Enterprise Translation

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarjama, the leading Arabic language provider in the MENA region, proudly announces the launch of Pronoia, an advanced large language model (LLM) specifically designed for Arabic enterprise applications. Unveiled by CEO Nour Al Hassan at GITEX Global 2024, Pronoia is poised to revolutionize Arabic AI by providing unparalleled accuracy and contextual understanding in sectors including legal, medical, and business.

A Decade in the Making

Built on over 16 years of dedicated Arabic linguistics research, Pronoia reflects Tarjama's mission to bridge linguistic and technological gaps in the Arabic-speaking world. Leveraging proprietary Arabic datasets meticulously curated for accuracy and relevance, Pronoia is offered in 7B and 14B model configurations to serve a range of enterprise needs. "With Pronoia, we are advancing the digital future of Arabic," stated Nour Al Hassan, CEO of Tarjama.

Meeting Arabic-Specific Challenges

Arabic poses unique AI challenges-dialect diversity, tokenization complexity, and nuanced morphology-that generic models often struggle with. "Pronoia overcomes these issues through advanced tokenization techniques and a focus on Modern Standard Arabic," said Tarjama CTO Iyad Ahmad. This model is designed to handle high-stakes use cases with the precision that enterprises demand, backed by specialized infrastructure and cutting-edge GPU nodes to optimize performance and cost efficiency.

A Vision for the Future

With Pronoia's launch, Tarjama sets its sights on further innovations, including sector-specific applications and advanced AI agents for workflow automation. Pronoia will support both cloud and on-premises deployments, ensuring scalability and flexibility for enterprises. "Pronoia is more than a translation tool; it's a strategic solution for complex language needs," noted Al Hassan. Moving forward, Tarjama will focus on custom solutions for industries like law and healthcare, making Arabic language AI more accessible and impactful across the region.

About Tarjama

Since 2008, Tarjama has been committed to empowering Arabic-speaking markets through innovative language technology solutions. With Pronoia, Tarjama solidifies its role as a leader in Arabic AI, dedicated to shaping the future of digital Arabic and driving global accessibility.

