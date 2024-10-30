Change In The Management Board Of AS Ekspress Grupp

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Argo Rannamets, the director and a member of the Management Board of AS Ekspress Grupp, will leave the company at his own request on January 29, 2025. An executive search will be organised to find a new CFO / member of the Management Board.

Argo Rannamets has been working as Group financial director and the member of the Management Board since November 2023. The Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp is thankful to Argo Rannamets for his contribution to the management of the Group.

Until the new board member is elected, the Group's Management Board will continue with two members: Mari-Liis Rüütsalu (Chairman of the Board) and Karl Anton.



Mari-Liis Rüütsalu

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 512 2591

...

