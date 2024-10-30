عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Hometogo To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On 12 November 2024


10/30/2024 4:08:39 AM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
HomeToGo to Announce Third Quarter 2024 financial Results on 12 November 2024
30.10.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HomeToGo to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on 12 November 2024

Luxembourg, 30 October 2024 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG) will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 (ending 30 September 2024) at 7:00 am CET on 12 November 2024. Steffen Schneider, CFO, will present the quarterly results in a conference call at 10:00 am CET, followed by a Q&A session for research analysts and investors.

The presentation will be held via a live audio webcast, and will be in English, hosted at:

Interested participants can register in advance for the conference call - with the opportunity to take part in the Q&A session - at the following address:

Following the call, a recording of the audio webcast will be made available on HomeToGo's Investor Relations website: .


About HomeToGo

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. HomeToGo has since grown to become the SaaS-enabled marketplace with the world's largest selection of vacation rentals.

With 15M+ offers across thousands of trusted partners globally, HomeToGo's AI-powered B2C Marketplace expertly matches supply and demand to connect travelers with the perfect vacation rental for any trip around the world. As the go_to destination for vacation rentals, the HomeToGo Marketplace offers the world's largest vacation rental selection combined with an end-to-end convenient, trusted and intuitive product experience.

HomeToGo_PRO, the Company's B2B segment, offers innovative Software & Service Solutions including Subscriptions for the whole travel market with a special focus on SaaS for the supply-side of vacation rentals.

While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in 25 countries.

HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker“HTG” (ISIN LU2290523658).

For more information visit:


Investor Relations Contact
Sebastian Grabert
+49 157 501 63731
...


30.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at

Language: English
Company: HomeToGo SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
L-1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: LU2290523658, LU2290524383
WKN: A2QM3K , A3GPQR
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2018393


End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN30102024004691010666ID1108832304


EQS Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search