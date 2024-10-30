EQS-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Evotec SE to announce results for the first nine months 2024 on 06 November 2024

Hamburg, Germany, 30 October 2024:

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ: EVO) will announce its results for the first nine months of 2024 on Wednesday, 06 November 2024. The Company is going to hold a call to discuss 9-months results as well as to provide an overview on the ongoing priority reset and the strategic review process. The conference call will be held in English.



Webcast details Date:

Wednesday, 06 November 2024 Time:

2.00 pm CET (01.00 pm GMT, 08.00 am EST)

To join the audio webcast and to access the presentation slides, please register via this link . The on-demand version of the webcast will be available on our website: .

Conference call details To join via phone, please pre-register via this link . You will then receive a confirmation email with dedicated dial-in details such as telephone number, access code and PIN to access the call. A simultaneous slide presentation for participants dialling in via phone is available under this link .

About Evotec SE

Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Company's multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec provides high value pipeline co-creating partnerships and solutions to all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 5,000 highly qualified people. The Company's sites in Europe and the USA offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For additional information please go to and follow us on X/Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn . Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Evotec's securities. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“should,”“target,”“would” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding Evotec's expectations for revenues, Group EBITDA and unpartnered R&D expenses. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

IR Contact Evotec SE:

Volker Braun, EVP Head of Global Investor Relations & ESG, ...

