INVL Technology Interim Unaudited Information For 9 Months Of 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Equity of the Company and the Company's net asset value as of 30 September 2024 was EUR 44.44 million or EUR 3.71 per share. At the end of 2023, these figures were EUR 43.53 million and EUR 3.61 respectively.

Investments of the Company into managed companies amounted to EUR 44.83 million at the end of September 2024 and EUR 34.20 million at the end of September 2023.

The net of the Company for 9 months of 2024 was EUR 1.11 million, the net loss of the Company for 9 months of 2023 amounted EUR 538 thousand.

INVL Technology, a company that invests in IT businesses, had an equity and a net asset value of EUR 44.44 million at the end of September this year, which is 2.1% more than at the start of the year. Their per share value of its equity and NAV was EUR 3.7067 and was up 2.8% from the start of the year.

INVL Technology had an unaudited net profit of EUR 1.11 million in nine months of 2024, compared to a loss of EUR 0.538 million in the same period last year.

“INVL Technology's portfolio companies, which work in the areas of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and the development and deployment of supercomputers and information systems, are growing their revenues and profit. In selling the business, we hope to attract the interest of international and regional investors,” says Kazimieras Tonkūnas, INVL Technology's managing partner.

In mid-March this year, the company announced that it had signed an agreement with the Zurich branch of M&A intermediation service provider Corum Group's Luxembourg-based unit Corum Group International, to advise and serve as M&A intermediary on the sale of the company's portfolio of businesses.

Performance of INVL Technology's portfolio companies

INVL Technology's portfolio companies had aggregated revenues of EUR 47.60 million in the January-September, which is 12.5% more than in the same period last year. Their gross profit increased 14.5% in the same period of comparison to EUR 13.22 million, while their aggregated EBITDA grew 2.2 times larger to EUR 3.45 million.

INVL Technology owns and manages the cybersecurity company NRD Cyber Security, the GovTech company NRD Companies, and the Baltic IT company Novian.

NRD Cyber Security, which also owns NRD Bangladesh, in January-September of 2024 increased its consolidated revenue by 26.74% from the same period last year to EUR 5.853 million. The company's gross profit grew 14.9% in the period of comparison to EUR 3 million, while its EBITDA rose 28.9% to EUR 941,000.

NRD Companies had consolidated revenue of EUR 6.88 million in the first nine months of this year, which is 17.9% less than in the same period of 2023. The company earned a gross profit of EUR 3.3 million, or 9.3% more than in January-September last year, while the group's EBITDA decreased by 2.1% to EUR 0.69 million. Norway-based NRD Companies has the subsidiaries Norway Registers Development in Norway, with a branch in Lithuania, and NRD Systems and Etronika in Lithuania.

Novian had aggregated revenues of EUR 31.54 million in January-September 2024, 18.6% more than in the same period of 2023, while its gross profit of EUR 6.12 million was 24.2% larger than a year earlier. The Novian group's EBITDA for the first three quarters of this year increased 6.7 times versus the same period of 2023 to EUR 1.799 million. The group consists of Novian in Lithuania with the technology-area businesses Novian Technologies, Zissor in Norway, Novian Eesti in Estonia, Andmevara in Moldova, and Novian Rwanda (earlier Norway Registers Development Rwanda) in Rwanda, and the software services businesses Novian Systems and Novian Pro in Lithuania.

INVL Technology's managing partner Kazimieras Tonkūnas notes that the companies are expected to deliver good results for the full year 2024 as well.

INVL Technology, which is managed by INVL Asset Management, the leading alternative asset manager in the Baltics, is a closed-end investment company which must exit its investments no later than mid-July 2026 and distribute the money to shareholders.

