عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Announcement Of The Net Asset Value Of INVL Technology As Of 30 September 2024


10/30/2024 4:00:59 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As provided in Section XI 'Calculation of the Net Asset Value' of the Articles of Association of INVL Technology, the net asset value of the Company was EUR 44,443,264 or EUR 3.7067 per share on 30 September 2024.

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
INVL technology Managing Partner
E-mail ...



MENAFN30102024004107003653ID1108832261


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search