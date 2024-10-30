Announcement Of The Net Asset Value Of INVL Technology As Of 30 September 2024

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As provided in Section XI 'Calculation of the Net Asset Value' of the Articles of Association of INVL Technology, the net asset value of the Company was EUR 44,443,264 or EUR 3.7067 per share on 30 September 2024.

