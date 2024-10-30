Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities And Persons Closely Associated With Them
Date
10/30/2024 4:00:59 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure 14 / 2024
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in compliance with the EU Commission market Abuse Regulation. Further details are included in the attachments.
Attachments
Appendix - 29.10.2024 - Niels Erik Jakobsen
Appendix -29.10.2024 - Michael C. Mariegaard
Appendix - 29.10.2024 - ALA ApS
MENAFN30102024004107003653ID1108832260
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.