Al Muraikhi Bids Farewell To Envoys Of Japan, Cuba
Date
10/30/2024 4:00:29 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met separately yesterday with Ambassador of Japan to Qatar H E Satoshi Maeda (pictured) and Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Qatar H E Alain Perez Torres, on the occasion of the end of their tenure. The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs thanked Their Excellencies the Ambassadors for their efforts in supporting and strengthening the relations, wishing them success in their future duties.
MENAFN30102024000063011010ID1108832246
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.