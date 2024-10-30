Al Muraikhi Bids Farewell To Envoys Of Japan, Cuba

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met separately yesterday with Ambassador of Japan to Qatar H E Satoshi Maeda (pictured) and Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Qatar H E Alain Perez Torres, on the occasion of the end of their tenure. The of State for Foreign Affairs thanked Their Excellencies the Ambassadors for their efforts in supporting and strengthening the relations, wishing them success in their future duties.