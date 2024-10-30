'Leadership Innovation Forum Seeks To Build Network Of Leaders'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The first Leadership Innovation Forum, organised by Qatar Leadership Centre (QLC) under the patronage of H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani, Chairperson of QLC, will kick off today under the theme“Leadership Innovation in the Digital Age.”

The forum aims to provide an interactive for the exchange of ideas and experiences in the field of modern management and leadership with a focus on innovation in the era of digital transformation.

In an interview with Al Sharq newspaper, Abdulla Mohammed Khalifa Al Binali, Director General of QLC, said that through this forum, the Centre seeks to enable participants, especially graduates to adopt innovation as a key method in leading their institutions, and provide them with the latest knowledge, academic research findings and trends that help them face emerging challenges in the areas of digital transformation.

Furthermore, Al Binali pointed out that the forum also seeks to provide opportunities to build a network of local and international leaders to foster collaboration and exchange innovative solutions that will contribute to leadership development and support a sustainable future.

According to Al Binali, digital transformation is the cornerstone of modern leadership development and is a key focus of the Leadership Innovation Forum.

Through panel discussions and networking sessions, the forum will discuss how new technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics, are enabling leaders to make more accurate and proactive strategic decisions, Al Binali said.

“We will host experts and specialists in these fields to share their insights and expertise on how to leverage digital transformation to address challenges and achieve growth and development goals. The forum aims to provide participants with practical knowledge and tools to support their leadership in a business environment characterised by continuous change, overcoming challenges and managing crises,” he stressed.

Al Binali explained that QLC, which was established in 2008 by an Amiri decision, has been able to develop an elite group of leaders and enhance their presence and influence in national institutions, adding that the Centre has succeeded in launching innovative training programmes that are aligned with the requirements of leadership in the State of Qatar.

He added that the rapid changes in the work environment contributing to providing leaders with the knowledge and skills that enable them to lead their organisations towards success and sustainability.

Al Binali said,“At the QLC, we are proud to develop leaders who contribute to the advancement of national institutions by equipping them with the leadership skills and knowledge needed to achieve sustainable development. We seek to empower these leaders to face challenges and enhance their abilities to build a prosperous future, as they are a key pillar in realising Qatar's vision and aspirations for sustainable growth and development.”

Al Binali pointed out that the Centre is proud to have more than 1,200 distinguished alumni who have made their mark in various fields and have contributed to the development of policies and the management of major projects.

He said these alumni are a key pillar in fostering innovation and excellence, and supporting national development through their leadership roles in the public and private sectors. (To name just a few examples, QLC alumni have held and continue to hold prominent positions such as Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, members of the Shura Council, Undersecretaries of Ministries, heads of agencies, Assistant Undersecretaries of Ministries, and CEOs in the public and private sectors, as well as philanthropy, community foundations, and international organisations).

QLC offers academic and leadership programmes that focus on sustainable leadership, organisational innovation, and change management,” he said pointing out that the Center's programmes are designed to develop promising leaders and equip them with the necessary skills, with a focus on honing individual leadership skills and fostering a culture of collective leadership and innovation.

“At QLC, we believe that the value of collaboration enhances the chances of success and our approach is based on forming strategic partnerships with prestigious local and international institutions,” Al Binali said, adding that collaborations are made with experts from various fields and government agencies.

“These partnerships aim to enhance the quality and relevance of our programmes, providing a unique learning experience for our delegates and ensuring that our programmes are aligned with international best practices and industry requirements.”

QLC's corporate programmes were launched in 2014 as a practical means of enhancing human talent and strengthening the leadership and management competencies of officials in Qatari government and private sector organisations.“We have flexible mechanisms that allow us to collaborate with all sectors, developing customised programmes according to the specific needs of each ministry or institution” he underlined.

“This approach allows us to meet the demands of the market and enhance the ability of leaders to effectively address various challenges.”

“We continuously provide opportunities for QLC alumni to participate in international conferences and local events,” Al Binali stressed adding that the aim is to elevate our alumni and reinforce the principles of continuous learning, also known as lifelong learning and one of these ways is participations in conferences and seminars.