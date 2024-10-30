عربي


Sri Lankan Police Arrest Six Bangladeshi Nationals For Visa Violations

10/30/2024 4:00:19 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Colomb, Oct 30 (IANS) Sri Lanka Police said on Wednesday that they arrested six Bangladeshi nationals in the Western Province on Tuesday evening for violating visa conditions.

The police reported that the arrests were made at a residence in Seeduwa, an area close to Bandaranaike International Airport. The individuals detained are aged between 18 and 43, Xinhua news agency reported.

Further investigations are underway, according to the police.

On Tuesday, Cabinet spokesperson Vijitha Herath said that the government is taking steps against foreigners who overstay their visas or engage in activities that breach visa regulations.

MENAFN30102024000231011071ID1108832236


IANS

