The Global Mammography Systems Market Set For Significant Growth, Projected To Reach US$ 5,122.4 Million By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Global Mammography Systems market was valued at US$ 2,739.9 million in 2022 and is projected to attain a value of US$ 5,122.4 million by 2031
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global mammography systems market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, according to recent market research. Valued at approximately US$ 2,739.9 million in 2022, the market is projected to expand significantly, reaching an estimated value of US$ 5,122.4 million by 2031. This growth represents a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2023 to 2031.
The Request of this Sample Report Here:-
The rise in breast cancer cases globally is a significant driver of this market's expansion. Increased awareness regarding early detection and advancements in mammography technology are also contributing to market growth. The transition towards digital mammography systems, which offer enhanced imaging capabilities, is expected to accelerate this trend.
Key players in the mammography systems market are focusing on innovation, with investments in research and development to improve product offerings and enhance patient outcomes. Moreover, the growing trend of preventive healthcare and screening programs is further propelling demand for advanced mammography solutions.
Allengers Medical Systems Limited
Fujifilm Holding Corporation
General Electric Company
Hologic Incorporated
Konica Milota Incorporated
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare)
Metaltronica SPA
Planmeca OY
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Toshiba Corporation
Other Prominent Players
Geographically, North America held the largest share of the mammography systems market in 2022, driven by high healthcare expenditure and widespread adoption of advanced imaging technologies. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness about breast cancer screening.
This market report provides valuable insights for stakeholders, including healthcare providers, manufacturers, and investors, enabling them to make informed decisions in this rapidly evolving landscape.
For media inquiries, please contact:-
Segmentation Overview
By Product Type:
Analog Mammography Systems
Digital Mammography Systems
By Modality:
Portable Mammography Systems
Non-Portable Mammography Systems
By End User:
Impatient Settings
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
By Region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
Download Sample PDF Report@-
About Astute Analytica:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+ +1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
MENAFN30102024003118003196ID1108832226
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.