LALIGA And Sportsbet.Io Announce Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LALIGA and Sportsbet.io's partnership set to engage fans through exciting activations and campaigns

Tallinn, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LALIGA, the world's most followed football league, along with Sportsbet.io is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership, to enhance fan engagement. This strategic collaboration will bring an array of innovative experiences, exclusive offers, prizes and content designed to immerse football fans with the excitement of LALIGA. Sportsbet.io and LALIGA aim to provide fans with unique opportunities to interact with the league, combining the thrill of world-class football with the excitement of unique platform.

“We are excited to announce this partnership with a brand that shares our vision of pushing the boundaries of fan engagement and innovation within sports. Together, we aim to deliver new and dynamic experiences for our fans, offering them fresh ways to engage with the passion and excitement that defines LALIGA. This collaboration marks an important step in our strategy to connect with global audiences and continue growing our international presence” said Jorge de la Vega, Business General Manager of LALIGA.

Alex Haig, Director of added“The launch of this partnership with LALIGA underlines our commitment at Sportsbet.io to deliver the best possible experience to our players, going that extra mile to put them into the heart of the action. We have much more planned alongside LALIGA, so watch this space.”

This exciting partnership sets the stage for exciting future collaborations, uniting fans across the globe in the love of the game.

To find out more about Sportsbet.io and join the action yourself, please visit:

About LALIGA

LALIGA is the largest football ecosystem in the world. It is a private sports association composed of the 20 public limited sports companies (SADs) and clubs of LALIGA EA SPORTS and the 22 of LALIGA HYPERMOTION and is responsible for organising professional football competitions in Spain. LALIGA has over 230 million followers globally across social networks, on 16 platforms and in 20 different languages. With its headquarters in Madrid (Spain) it has the most extensive international network of any sports property and is present in 34 countries through 11 offices. The organisation carries out its social work through its FOUNDATION and was the world's first professional football league to establish a league for intellectually challenged footballers: LALIGA GENUINE.

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of Yolo Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading crypto sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology, with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players with the ultimate fun, fast and fair gaming experience. Official Turkish Betting Partner of English football team, Hull City and a club partner of Premier League team Newcastle United, Sportsbet.io provides an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 1M pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content. As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce a cash out function, Sportsbet.io is recognised as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community. In December 2023, a lucky Sportsbet.io won the biggest ever online slots jackpot while playing on the site, turning a $50 spin into a prize of more than $42 million. Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of less than 90 seconds, among the fastest in the industry. For more information about please visit .

CONTACT: Media Contact Araminta Bloom ...