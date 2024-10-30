Anaveon Announces Presentation Of New Data On Development Compounds ANV700 And ANV600 At The Society For Immunotherapy Of Cancer 2024 Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - First presentation of ANV700, a targeted IL-21 employing proximity activated potentiation of cytokine signaling -

- New mechanistic data provide insights into the mode of action of ANV600, currently in clinical development -

BASEL, Switzerland, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaveon, a clinical stage, immuno-oncology company, today announced that it will present posters on ANV700 and ANV600 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting being held from Friday, November 8, 2024, to Sunday, November 10, 2024, in Houston, Texas.

“ANV700 is a novel powerful PD-1 targeted therapeutic which focuses IL-21 signaling on T cells in the tumor microenvironment with the potential to reverse exhaustion,” said Christoph Huber, Chief Scientific Officer of Anaveon .“We will further develop this molecule towards clinical studies to determine the therapeutic benefit in patients.”

Posters will be available on the virtual meeting platform and at anaveon.com beginning Nov. 7 at 9 a.m. CST.

Details of the poster presentations:

Saturday, Nov. 9, 12:15 – 1:45 pm CST

Poster #960

Title: ANV700 is a novel proximity-activated IL-21 receptor agonist designed to selectively reinvigorate tumor-reactive PD-1 expressing T cells

Authors: A. Rau, N. Egli, P. Murer, L. Petersen, C. Stocker, K. Richter, C. Huber

Poster #954

Title: ANV600, a cis-signaling αPD-1/IL-2Rβ/γ agonist, expands both CD4+ and CD8+ tumor-specific T cells by acting in the tumor microenvironment and draining lymph nodes

Authors: P. Murer, A. Zurbach, L. Petersen, N. Egli, A. Katopodis, C. Huber

Anaveon is developing selective cytokine receptor agonists with the potential to therapeutically enhance a patient's immune system to respond to tumors. ANV419, currently in Ph II studies in multiple cancer indications, is designed to preferentially signal through the IL-2 beta/gamma receptor resulting in strong proliferation of effector cells in patients. The follow-on compound, ANV600, targets the selective IL-2 receptor moiety to intratumoral effector cells and may have therapeutic benefit in less immunogenic tumors. These novel types of therapeutics, if approved, could potentially have a wide utility in oncology, including in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, cell therapies, vaccines, and radiotherapy.

About Anaveon:

Anaveon is a biotechnology company located in Basel, Switzerland. Using our immunological knowledge and expertise in protein engineering, we develop medicines to deliver meaningful benefits to cancer patients. Our lead compounds, ANV419 and ANV600, are currently in clinical trials in solid tumors.

