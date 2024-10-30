Delivery Robot Market Size Expected $30.05 Billion By 2030, Driven By 24.5% CAGR Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Delivery Robot report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, future estimations, emerging and current trends, and key players. Factors such as developments in the sector and demand for contactless delivery boost the delivery robot market across the globe. However, restricted range of delivery robots and strict regulations concerning the operations of delivery robots create restraints for the market. On the other hand, preference for contactless delivery in the post-pandemic era would create the opportunity for delivery robots. The global delivery robot market was valued at $3.53 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $30.05 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 24.5% from 2021 to 2030.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 218 Pages) at:The factors such as increase in demand for contactless and fast delivery of packages, developments in the e-commerce industry, and rise in technological advancements such as incorporation of AI and machine learning drive the growth of the delivery robot market . However, limited range of operation of ground delivery robots and stringent regulations pertaining to operations of delivery robots act as a key growth restraint for the market.Based on the number of wheels, the 4 wheels segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global delivery robot market. The same segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period. However, the 6 wheels segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 27.7% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than half of the total share, and is expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report :By number of wheel, the delivery robot market is categorized into 3 wheels, 4 wheels, and 6 wheels. The 4 wheels segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to their stable operation. The 4 wheels-based delivery robots are made in all sizes, which can carry packages from small to big size. In addition, the 4-wheel based delivery offers more space compared to any other robot.Based on load-carrying capacity, the more than 10 kg to 50 kg segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the total share, and is anticipated to maintain the lead during the forecast period. However, the more than 50 kg segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 25.8% from 2021 to 2030.The key players profiled in this report includePANASONIC CORPORATION, NINEBOT LIMITED, STARSHIP TECHNOLOGIES, KIWIBOT, BOXBOT, ROBBY TECHNOLOGIES, CLEVERON AS, Piaggio & C.SpA, NURO, INC., ST ENGINEERINGGet Customized Reports with you're Requirements:KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy load carrying capacity, the more than 10 kg to 50 kg segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.By number of wheels, the 4 wheels segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.By end user, the food & beverages segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.By region, North America contributed the highest revenue in 2020, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Inquiry Before Buying:By end user, the delivery robot market is divided into food & beverages, retail, healthcare, and postal. The food & beverages segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020.Other Trending Reports:Dropshipping Market -Reefer Container Market -Retail Logistics Market -

