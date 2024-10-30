(MENAFN- Your Wordsmiths) UAE champions customer-centric innovation at the Customer Happiness Awards in Shaikh Al Qasimi’s presence



The sixth edition of the event honored pioneering companies across 16 categories



October 29th, Dubai, UAE: On a memorable evening celebrating the UAE's dedication to customer-centric excellence, His Highness Sheikh Humaid Bin Khalid Al Qasimi joined esteemed guests at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi on October 18th, to inaugurate the sixth annual Customer Happiness Awards (CHA), organized by Plan3Media. Accompanied by his business partner, Mr. Mohamed Al Banna, Group CEO & Founder of Lead Ventures & Connect Lead, His Highness’s attendance highlighted the importance of these awards in celebrating groundbreaking initiatives across the UAE.



Now in its sixth year, the Customer Happiness Awards have become a pivotal benchmark in the UAE, celebrating companies that lead in redefining customer engagement. As customer happiness takes center stage in corporate strategies across the region, these awards spotlight businesses that deeply embed customer satisfaction into their operations. This year, a record-breaking 53 companies across 16 categories were recognized for their unique contributions to enhancing customer experiences.

Under the leadership of Jatin Deepchandani, CEO and Founder of Plan3Media, the Customer Happiness Awards have seen steady growth, reflecting the UAE’s drive to foster innovation across industries. Deepchandani shared his thoughts on this year’s winners, saying, “Our mission has always been to create a platform that celebrates genuine achievement and merit. The incredible diversity of winners this year, each committed to placing customers at the heart of their business, speaks volumes about the UAE’s forward-thinking approach to customer experience. We congratulate all winners for setting such high standards.”



The evening celebrated a range of trailblazers dedicated to advancing customer experiences in the UAE. Among them, Dulsco earned the Gold for Customer Happiness Team of the Year, while Autostrad Rent A Car received Gold for Customer Happiness Company of the Year - SME.



ORO24 Developments was honored as Customer Happiness Real Estate Developer of the Year, a recognition that underscored its impact within the real estate sector. Reflecting on this achievement, Atif Rahman, Founder and Chairman of ORO24 Developments, said, “CHA is one award I personally look forward to every year because it’s based purely on merit. I feel extremely excited and honored about ORO24 Developments winning the GOLD Award in the ‘Customer Happiness Real Estate Developer Of The Year’ category. This recognition reflects our continued dedication and commitment towards consumer satisfaction. I want to also congratulate CHA for an amazing award ceremony; it was well-organized and beautifully crafted. It’s truly an authentic platform for recognizing excellence through jury analysis. Thank you for keeping us on our toes!”



Other distinguished winners included the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), which garnered two Silver awards, including one for Best Contact Centre Initiative, and Virgin Mobile UAE, Nakheel Community Management, NX Digital Technology, and Dubai Holding Community Management.



Speaking to the significance of the award, Francis Giani, Chief Community Management Officer at Dubai Holding Community Management, said, “Customer-centricity is at the core of Dubai Holding Community Management. Over the years, we have consistently transformed real estate projects into thriving communities, building a legacy we are proud to uphold. These accolades are a testament to the dedication of our exceptional team and reinforce our commitment to delivering vibrant communities for generations to come.”



Dr. Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Founder & CEO of NX Digital Technology, also reflected on the award’s importance.



“Winning the Customer Happiness Award is a testament to our commitment to placing customers at the center of our efforts,” said Al Nuaimi. “It inspires us to innovate and uphold high standards in customer satisfaction. This recognition not only highlights our dedication to excellence but also fosters a culture of continuous improvement, motivating us to consistently exceed customer expectations.”

The 2024 Customer Happiness Awards offered a clear look into how companies across the UAE are actively redefining their relationships with customers. The awards recognized a shift towards more thoughtful, impactful customer engagement that goes beyond routine service. As companies rise to meet new standards, these awards are more than recognition - they’re a reminder of the ongoing transformation, urging businesses to redefine what customer happiness can look like.



