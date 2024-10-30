Rexel's Reaction To The French Competition Authority's Decision On The Special Price Agreement Mechanism

Rexel was informed of the operative part of the French Competition Authority's decision, which considers the so-called special price agreement mechanism (“dérogations”) as anti-competitive and sanctions Rexel, along with Schneider, Legrand and Sonepar. Rexel was ordered to pay a fine of 124 million euros.

Rexel considers that this dérogations mechanism, which is transparent and known to all market players, is a standard commercial discount on the purchase price granted by the supplier to the distributor, leaving it completely free to set its resale prices and offer its customers the most competitive offer.

Rexel will carefully study the Competition Authority's decision and reserves the right to appeal its decision before the Paris Court of Appeal.

