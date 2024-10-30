Students Of Orchids The International School, Sector 56 Hosted An Engaging Event To Celebrate An Eco-Friendly Diwali

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurgaon, October 30, 2024:Students of Orchids The International School, Sector 56 hosted an engaging event where families came together to celebrate Diwali through creative activities. Participants enjoyed making traditional Rangoli designs and crafting eco-friendly Diwali items, including diyas and Bandhwari.



Ms. Vibha Gupta, Principal of Sector 56 campus, Orchids The International School, expressed her thoughts“We are delighted to witness our students and their families come together to celebrate Diwali in such a creative and eco-friendly way. Watching families come together, exchange handmade decorations, and celebrate in an eco-friendly way truly reflects the deeper meaning of the festival-unity, sustainability, and joy shared among all.



The event served as a wonderful opportunity for families to celebrate the spirit of Diwali, emphasizing the importance of sustainability and collaboration. Orchids is committed to nurturing creativity and community spirit, and this event was a perfect embodiment of those values.



About Orchids The International School



Orchids The International School is one of the leading international K12 school chains in India That started its journey in 2002. Redefining education for upcoming generations with smart classes, remodeled educational philosophy, top-notch infrastructure, and a technology- integrated curriculum, Orchids is one-of-a-kind institute where innovation and excellence work side by side. It follows the CBSE and ICSE curriculum infused with international teaching methodologies to provide a strong emphasis on personality development along with academic excellence. Currently, it has over 75000+ students and 7000+ teaching and non-teaching staff plus boarding schools. Orchids' core anthem is“Shaping minds, Touching lives.”



