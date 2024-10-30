عربي


SUBC – Ex. Dividend NOK 3.00 On 30 October 2024


10/30/2024 2:15:58 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Luxembourg – 30 October 2024

  • Issuer: Subsea 7 S.A.
  • Ex-date: 30 October 2024
  • Dividend amount: NOK 3.00
  • Announced currency: Norwegian Krone

Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Investor Relations Director
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
...

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 30 October 2024 at 07:00 CET.



MENAFN30102024004107003653ID1108832070


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

