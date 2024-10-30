SUBC – Ex. Dividend NOK 3.00 On 30 October 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Luxembourg – 30 October 2024
Issuer: Subsea 7 S.A. Ex-date: 30 October 2024 Dividend amount: NOK 3.00 Announced currency: Norwegian Krone
Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Investor Relations Director
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 30 October 2024 at 07:00 CET.
