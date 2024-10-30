SUBC – Ex. Dividend NOK 3.00 On 30 October 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Luxembourg – 30 October 2024



Issuer: Subsea 7 S.A.

Ex-date: 30 October 2024

Dividend amount: NOK 3.00 Announced currency: Norwegian Krone

Contact for community enquiries:

Katherine Tonks

Investor Relations Director

Tel +44 20 8210 5568

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

This release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 30 October 2024 at 07:00 CET.



