XT Announcement On Listing UAS (United Africa Shilling)

About UAS (United Africa Shilling)

The United Africa Shilling (UAS) is a pioneering digital currency backed by tangible assets such as gold and real estate, enhancing its stability and value. Designed to serve as a reliable digital currency across Africa and beyond, UAS aims to provide users with a secure and trusted option in the digital economy. By anchoring its value in real-world assets, UAS offers a dependable alternative in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency space.

This listing on XT Exchange offers a valuable opportunity for United Africa Shilling (UAS) to expand its reach and increase its visibility within the cryptocurrency community. With this addition to XT, UAS aims to bring its asset-backed approach and mission to a wider platform to promote stability and reliability.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, shared his thoughts on the listing:

“We're excited to welcome UAS to XT. Its focus on asset-backed value and regional growth aligns with XT's commitment to supporting innovative, community-centered projects. We're confident UAS will connect with our users and contribute meaningfully to the digital asset landscape.”

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

