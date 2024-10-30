OFP Funding Launches Halloween Promotion With Discounts Up To 35% On Instant Funding Accounts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OFP Funding, the world's leading instant funding prop firm , recognized globally for its customizable trading accounts , is introducing a Halloween to give traders flexible options for accessing discounted trading accounts.Structured to encourage early engagement, the promotion offers the highest discount in the first two days, while providing a secondary discount for those who join later.- October 30–31, 2023 (CET): Traders can access a 35% discount on all instant funding accounts with the code GET35OFF, applicable to orders over $100.- November 1–2, 2023 (CET): For those who may miss the early window, a 25% discount with code GET25OFF remains available on any instant funding account, with the same minimum purchase amount of $100.The discount codes must be applied manually by the users at checkout.Incentivizing early participation, OFP Funding offers a staggered discount structure, granting even latecomers access to significant savings.OFP Funding is notable as the only proprietary trading firm offering a completely customizable approach to instant funding accounts, allowing traders to select key account features tailored to their preferences:Account size: Options from $5,000 up to $200,000.Daily drawdown: 3%, 4%, or 5% options.Payout frequency: On-demand, bi-weekly, or monthly.Currency choices: USD, EUR, or GBP.Profit split options: 26%, 40%, 60%, or 80%.No profit targets requiredOnly instantly Funded Accounts, without any challenge of evaluations phases to pass.This unique range of options enables traders to start earning on a demo account from day one, with no requirement to pass challenges or evaluation phases, and is now available at an accessible price through the Halloween discount.For more information on the promotion, please visit .

