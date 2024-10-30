(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Organizing Committee of the Northeast Asia (Shenyang) on Exchange of Professionals 2024

SHENYANG, China, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 24th, the Northeast Asia (Shenyang) Conference on Exchange of Professionals 2024 & China Potential Unicorn Enterprise Development Conference opened in Shenyang.

Themed "Assembling worldwide professionals, creating a flourishing future", this year's event amassed over 10,000 requests from more than 4,800 companies and organizations, and attracted some 45,000 participants.

During the conference, a series of specialized recruiting events, high-level dialogues, new technology and new application launches were hosted, providing high-end human resources and well-known enterprises with a platform favorable to mutual empowerment and positive interactions, while also helping Liaoning Province and Shenyang City to foster new quality productive forces.

The event brought along a myriad of high-quality job positions with attractive remunerations and solid policy supports. Participating employers hail from a wide range of backgrounds, including state-owned enterprises, renowned private companies, foreign firms and Chinese-foreign joint ventures. They together offered nearly 32,000 positions, covering fields such as planning control algorithm, structural design engineering, optical design engineering in future industries like artificial intelligence, new materials, and new energy storage, as well as strategic emerging industries from high-end equipment to integrated circuit, aeronautics and astronautics.

In addition, the conference also introduced job position requests, hosted the Northeast Asia (Shenyang) Harbour of Professionals Opening Ceremony, released the 2024 China Unicorn Enterprise Research Report, and handed out awards to delegates representing such potential high-growth firms.

Source: Organizing Committee of the Northeast Asia (Shenyang) Conference on Exchange of Professionals 2024

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Liu, Tel: 86-10-63074558