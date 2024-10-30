UAE President Launches Erth Zayed Philanthropies To Advance Legacy Of Sheikh Zayed, Mark A New Era In Nation's Philanthropic Journey

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, UAE - [29, October 2024] With a vision to expand the UAE's role in global humanitarian and development efforts, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has issued a Decree to establish Erth Zayed Philanthropies, also to be known as 'Erth Zayed.' The newly established philanthropic entity will consolidate major global efforts carried out under the patronage of His Highness the President, positioning itself as a force that enhances the efficiency, impact, and reach of the UAE's philanthropic endeavours.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Erth Zayed Philanthropies upholds the legacy of giving instilled by the Founding Father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and passed down through generations and embraced by the people of the UAE.

Speaking on the establishment of the foundation, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, said: 'The launch of Erth Zayed Philanthropies is a testament to the UAE's ongoing commitment to amplifying its global philanthropic impact. It represents a strategic effort to bring together our humanitarian initiatives and philanthropic entities under one cohesive vision, enhancing their reach and effectiveness to deliver positive impact on a truly global scale. As the UAE carries forward the enduring legacy of the Founding Father, this foundation will stand as a beacon of our nation's commitment to humanitarian progress. In creating a positive impact across all humanitarian, charitable, and developmental fields, the UAE strives to achieve community development and help those in need in line with the values, humanitarian principles, and noble ideals promoted by Sheikh Zayed for the UAE and its people in service to all of humanity.”

His Highness also noted the significant attention dedicated by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan towards optimising the impact of the country's humanitarian, charitable, and developmental projects, initiatives, and programmes. These efforts are an essential part of the nation's commitment towards providing assistance with a profound impact on communities and people's lives, thereby fostering sustainable development, growth, security, and stability.

For his part, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, said:“Philanthropy and the spirit of giving have long been central to the UAE's identity and are deeply rooted in the enduring legacy of our Founding Father and the unwavering commitment of the UAE's President. This dedication is focused on improving lives around the world, ensuring wellbeing, empowering individuals, and continuously striving to foster the prosperity, security, and stability of communities.

With the establishment of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, we are deepening our commitment to honouring this legacy with renewed energy and focus while reaffirming the UAE's leadership in international development and support for humanitarian causes. Through Erth Zayed Philanthropies, we seek to make a positive impact globally that will be felt for many generations to come, enriching the principles of solidarity and harmony and strengthening cooperation and peace.”

Erth Zayed Philanthropies will oversee diverse programmes in various sectors, leveraging partnerships across the public and private sectors. Under the patronage of His Highness the UAE President, it will support the country's evolving position as a leader in global philanthropy to meet the challenges of an increasingly complex and interconnected world. Erth Zayed Philanthropies will encompass a broad portfolio of high-impact projects in areas of local and international significance, such as global health, education, food and water security, energy, climate and sustainability, and social innovation.



Moreover, Erth Zayed Philanthropies will embrace existing philanthropic initiatives, including Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Emirates Foundation, Mohamed Bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund, Sandooq Al Watan, Clean Rivers, the Global Institute for Disease Elimination, Zayed Sustainability Prize, Khalifa Award for Education, Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, and the Mohamed Bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher.

Collectively, Erth Zayed Philanthropies will oversee these philanthropic foundations and awards with the goal of fostering a shared vision and collaborative approach to philanthropy, leveraging its resources, networks, and knowledge to deliver transformative impact to communities in need around the world.