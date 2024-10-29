Miningnewsbreaks Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) (TSX: WPM) Schedules Release Of Q3 2024 Results

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) (TSX: WPM) announced that it will release its 2024 third quarter results after close on Nov. 7, 2024. A call discussing the results will be held at 11 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Interested parties should visit RapidConnect or here to register for and access the webcast and dial 1-888-510-2154 or 1-437-900-0527 and enter conference ID 48142 to join the live call. The accompanying slideshow will also be available in PDF format on the Presentations page of the Wheaton Precious Metals website before the call. An archive of the recorded call will be available until Nov. 15, 2024, as detailed in the announcement.

To view the full press release, visit

About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Wheaton Precious Metals is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors leverage to commodity prices and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions.

