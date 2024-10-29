Antiobesity Global Market 2024 To Reach $5.64 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 10.7%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Antiobesity Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

The antiobesity market has experienced rapid growth in recent years, projected to rise from $3.38 billion in 2023 to $3.76 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to the rising prevalence of obesity, increased awareness and education, lifestyle changes, and government initiatives.

How Big Is the Global Antiobesity Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The antiobesity market is anticipated to experience rapid growth in the coming years, reaching $5.64 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. This growth during the forecast period can be linked to market expansion and globalization.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Antiobesity Market?

The increasing geriatric population is projected to drive the growth of the anti-obesity drugs market in the future. The geriatric population consists of older individuals, typically those aged 65 and above. Anti-obesity drugs are a significant concern among seniors, especially those with diabetes, as they are more prone to obesity due to decreased physical activity and reduced blood circulation throughout the body.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Antiobesity Market Share?

Key players in the antiobesity market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Eisai Co. Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, Zafgen Inc., Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., Zydus Cadila, Norgine B.V., Vivus Inc., Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., Orexigen Therapeutics Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis International AG, Viking Therapeutics Inc., Structure Therapeutics Inc., Gelesis Inc., Sanofi S.A., Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Allergan Aesthetics, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Antiobesity Market Size?

Leading companies in the anti-obesity drugs market are concentrating on developing innovative products, such as Mounjaro (tirzepatide), to offer dependable services to their customers. Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is utilized as an anti-obesity treatment for adults dealing with obesity or overweight issues, particularly when associated with weight-related comorbidities.

How Is the Global Antiobesity Market Segmented?

1) By Drug Class: Peripherally acting anti obesity drugs, Centrally acting anti obesity drugs

2) By Type: Prescription Drugs (Rx), OTC Drugs

3) By Medication: Monotherapies, Polytherapies

North America: The Leading Region in the Antiobesity Market

North America was the largest region in the anti-obesity market in 2023. Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

What Is the Antiobesity Market?

Anti-obesity drugs are medications designed to reduce or regulate a patient's weight. These drugs work by affecting one of the body's fundamental functions related to weight control, either by influencing appetite or altering calorie absorption. While these medications can be beneficial, dieting (through a healthy diet and caloric restriction) and exercise remain the primary therapeutic strategies for individuals who are overweight or obese.

The Antiobesity Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

.Market size data for both historical and future periods

.Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

.Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

.Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Antiobesity Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Antiobesity Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into antiobesity market size, antiobesity market drivers and trends, antiobesity competitors' revenues, and antiobesity market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making



